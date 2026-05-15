Meucine Jean and her children with Lisa Ryans, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Communications for AutoNation and Habitat for Humanity Board Member (Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla – Meucine Jean and her children have a home thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Broward County and AutoNation.

Habitat and AutoNation presented Jean with a key to a brand-new home they helped build together.

In addition to associates completing 300 hours of sweat equity with Jean and her family, the total dollar amount of AutoNation’s home sponsorship was $100,000.

The dedication ceremony took place recently at BBI Village, 1900 Northwest 10th Avenue, in Fort Lauderdale, a community that AutoNation helped build during Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s CEO Build in 2025 and 2026.

A single mother, Jean has been working hard as a registered nurse for Aetna/CVS since 2014, bringing compassion and excellence to patient care while raising five children with the same positive values and commitment to education her mother modeled in Little Haiti. “Family means everything to me, and I have dreamed of owning a home in a safe neighborhood where my children could play outside,” Jean said. This dream has proved to be an uphill battle for Jean whose rent is more than half her income, leaving little for savings.

“On behalf of AutoNation, I congratulate Meucine for her determination and unwavering dedication to her family,” said Lisa Ryans, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Communications for AutoNation and Habitat for Humanity Board Member. “We’re honored to partner with Habitat for Humanity and proud to have played a role in helping make her dream of owning a home a reality.”

With homeownership finally a reality, Jean can carry forward her mother’s legacy of resilience and hope, building a foundation where her five children can thrive and where the principle of never giving up becomes the inheritance she passes to the next generation. As a bonus, the AutoNation Mobile Service Team also donated complimentary car care for her vehicle, to be performed at the Jean family’s new residence.

“AutoNation’s longstanding commitment to Habitat Broward continues to change lives and strengthen local communities in meaningful ways,” said Nancy Robin, CEO and Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Broward. “Through their generosity, volunteerism and partnership over the past 25 years, families like Meucine Jean’s are able to achieve the stability, security and hope that affordable homeownership makes possible.”

AutoNation has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Broward for more than 25 years, sponsoring six home builds and volunteering on many more. In the past year alone, AutoNation associates contributed more than 450 volunteer hours to help future homeowners and families transition from housing insecurity to homeownership.