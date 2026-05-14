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OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Today is the 100th birthday of the City of Opa-Locka which was founded on May 14, 1926.

And what better way to celebrate the centennial milestone than the city’s annual Arabian Nights Music Festival set for Friday, May 16, 2026 at Sherbondy Park, 380 Bahman Avenue.

The vibrant one-day celebration will feature a diverse lineup of live performances and cultural activities.

The event is designed to be immersive and inclusive, reflecting the unique cultural identity of Opa-locka while embracing the city’s future.

Founded by aviation pioneer Glenn Curtiss, Opa-locka is a distinctive North Miami-Dade city designed around an “Arabian Nights” theme.

It is best known for holding the largest collection of Moorish style architecture in the Western Hemisphere, featuring onion domes, minarets, and themed street names like Ali Baba and Aladdin.

For more information on the 100th birthday celebration visit opalockafl.gov or call 305-688-4611.