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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The City of Miami Gardens is honoring U.S. Rep. Frederica S. Wilson, a Democrat, for her years of public service and dedication to her community.

The city is planning to rename a street after Wilson during a ceremony set for Friday, May 29, 2026 at 4555 N.W. 206th Terrace.

The political career of Wilson, known for her trademark colorful cowboy hats, spans 30 years, first serving as a school board member for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

She previously was a longtime principal for Skyway Elementary School in Miami Gardens, which was renamed Dr. Frederica S. Wilson/Skyway Elementary School in her honor.

Wilson served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1998 to 2002 and the Florida Senate from 2002 to 2010, holding leadership roles such as Minority Leader Pro Tempore and Minority.

In 2010, Wilson was elected to Congress where she’s currently serving her 9th consecutive term.

Wilson is the founder of 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, a mentoring program which pairs professional men with at-risk youths to deter them from a life of crime and get them to focus on career choices.