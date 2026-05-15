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Florida has stepped up efforts to protect animals from acts of cruelty.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a pair of bills into law which would increase penalties for people who mistreat animals in a cruel manner.

Under one bill, House Bill 995, it is now a third-degree felony offense for adults who involve minors in animal fighting, baiting or in sexual offenses.

It also requires children who commit violations to undergo psychological evaluations and, if recommended, treatment.

The new law also carries penalties for violations of city and county animal control and cruelty ordinances by increasing it from $500 to $2,500 for the first offense, $5,000 for a second offense and $7,500 for a third offense.

Senate Bill 1004 strengthens consumer protection involving pet sales by requiring pet dealers to disclose financing terms before a sale is finalized; requiring pet dealers to provide veterinary medical records documenting examinations, medications and treatments for the animals.

The new also also requires a written notice informing consumers of their rights under Florida law, including the ability to return or exchange a sick animal and seek reimbursement for veterinary costs.

“Florida has become a leader in protecting animals and holding accountable those who harm them. Today, we built on that record with new legislation to strengthen penalties for animal abuse and improve consumer protections for pet owners,” DeSantis said in a statement. “HB 559 gives law enforcement and local communities additional tools to crack down on animal abuse, including new felony penalties for horrific acts of animal cruelty. SB 1004 enhances legal protections for Floridians who buy and own pets and provides real accountability for businesses that violate the law. In Florida, anyone who mistreats or exploits animals—or tries to defraud those who care about them—will be held accountable.”

Last year, the Governor signed Trooper’s Law and Dexter’s Law, increasing penalties for abandoning animals during natural disasters and enhancing sentencing for severe acts of animal abuse. Governor DeSantis also previously signed legislation authorizing emergency responders to transport and provide emergency care to injured police canines, while increasing penalties for harming law enforcement, fire, and search-and-rescue animals.