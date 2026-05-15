Co-Space co-founder Joy St. Clair (Photo courtesy of Joy St. Clair)

By David L. Snelling

As a cancer survivor, Joy St. Clair overcame adversity to reach the pinnacle of entrepreneurship.

The Liberty City native is co-founder of Co-Space, a coworking and content studio in Miami Gardens which helps entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners achieve their dreams.

Some can’t afford their own facilities or rent to run their businesses, so Co-Space offers shared space and ample resources to help their companies thrive with a monthly membership.

Others who are financially stable yielded their business spaces to become Co-Space members because of the ambience and developing comparadarie with other entrepreneurs all under the same roof.

So far, Co-Space accommodates 42 businesses in a 1,537 square feet building at 17560 N.W. 27th Avenue.

St. Clair faced some challenges but in just three years since launching her business, she has transformed what began as a modest creative space into a widely recognized brand and cultural hub.

“Our members love it,” said St. Clair. “The Black community can be together, come in and sit with their laptops and work around other nice people. They love working around people and feel safe.”

St. Clair, 39, said some of Co-Space members include realtors, hair and nail salons, non-profit organizations, lawyers, doctors, fitness instructors and local city officials who book space for community meetings with their constituents.

Entrepreneurs in communications use Co-Space to host their podcast and a movie producer booked space to edit his latest movie.

“It was so cool for the movie producer to edit his latest project at Co-Space,” she said.

St. Clair said some lawyers, who live nearby but have law offices in Brickell and Coral Gables, use Co-Space for satellite offices.

She said one entrepeurneur was working on her project but didn’t have any marketing experience to help push it through.

She got help from another Co-Space member who happens to be a marketing consultant.

“She got marketing service for free,” St. Clair said. “That’s what kind of resources we offer.”

Funding to launch Co-Space came from money St. Clair had saved up when she thought she had less than a year to live.

After her cancer diagnosis, she accepted her fate but wanted to save up enough money to leave her family.

She was an executive for American Express and a partner in real estate with her husband.

“I’m of Trinidadian descent and not afraid of death because that’s part of life,” she said. “I’m pretty healthy. I don’t drink or smoke so my family was in shock over my cancer diagnosis.”

St. Clair has been in remission for the past 10 years and had a vision of starting something unique but didn’t know what it was.

“People told me it doesn’t exist so you have to create it,” she said.

With the money she saved up after her cancer diagnosis, she launched Co-Space.

St. Clair said she and her husband did well in the real estate business but she wanted to venture out on her own.

“My husband said use the ‘death’ money to start my own business,” she quipped. “I wanted to do something on my own.”

St. Clair wanted to bring people together and better connect with the Black community.

She said initially the building was empty but members began to gradually fill up space after a series of community meetings and a social media campaign.

“People started understanding what I was doing,” she said.

During a declining economy, St. Clair said Co-space can help relieve entrepreneurs’ anxiety.

“Starting a business during an economic downtown can be scary,” she said. “People are looking to cut costs and Co-Space is the answer.”

With her success, St. Clair offers a roadmap for entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners seeking a similar journey.

“I would tell them to of course to have an idea and look for problems people are having and solve those problems,” she said. “Identify the problems and focus on them. People will pay you to solve their problems.”

Ashley Carter, co-founder of EatWell Exchange, said using space at Co-Space allows her business to connect with the Black community and have access to nutrition education and affordable foods.

EatWell Exchange also has locations in Memphis, Tennessee and North Carolina.

“Culturally relevant health resources were lacking but we didn’t want to change what people eat,” said Carter. “We wanted to help them understand the reason behind what they eat, and how to keep their culture on the plate while still living healthier lives. Our “why” is simple: We believe that culture is not the barrier, it’s the solution.”

Dr. Karine Melissa, a college professor and president of the Miami-Dade Women Chamber of Commerce, said Co-Space offers a lot of benefits.

“Co-Space makes you feel at home that I have never found anywhere else,” said the Miami Gardens resident. “They have a team of people who are very hospitable. They take care of their members and provide great services and anything else we need for our businesses.”

St. Clair’s entrepreneurship spirit and leadership earned her national recognition.

Her work has been featured across major media platforms, including NBC 6 South Florida, the Miami Herald, and Hy-Lo News, highlighting both her entrepreneurial journey and the impact of Co-Space as a driver of community and culture.

But most of all, she’s thrilled to still be alive.

“People ask me why I’m so happy,” she said. “I wasn’t ready to die but felt my days were numbered. “Everyday I wake up I’m grateful because I was preparing not to wake up.”