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NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – For parents who are afraid of leaving their children home during Summer vacation, causing household turmoil, the City of North Miami might ease their anxiety.

The City of North Miami Police Athletic League is hosting a Summer Camp for kids between the ages of 8 and 17, from June 8th until July 31, 2026.

The eight-week camp will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Clyde W. Judson, Jr., Community Center, 12100 N.W. 16th Avenue.

Camp activities will include journaling, arts and crafts, outdoor sports and games and field trips, just to name a few.

Camp costs are $75 a week for each child and $50 for a pair of siblings.

For more information, call 305-899-2626.