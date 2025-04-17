Honorees include Aletha Player, left, Marilyn Holiﬁeld, Retha Boone-Fye, Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields, Kamila Pritchett and Woodie Lesesne. PHOTO COURTESY OF HISTORYMIAMI

Miami – HistoryMiami Museum recently recognized some of the best of Miami.

The History Icon Award honored exceptional individuals, families, and organizations whose groundbreaking contributions have left an indelible mark on the community.

Among the several honorees is Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields who received the Preservation Award honoring her exemplary efforts in preserving and conserving Miami’s historical artifacts, sites, and contributing and enhancing public awareness of the city’s heritage. Jenkins Fields is the founder of The Black Archives History and Research Foundation of South Florida and is responsible for preservation of the Lyric Theater and more in Overtown.