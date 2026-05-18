Photo courtesy of the New York Times

By David L. Snelling

Mark Fuhrman, the former Los Angeles Department police detective who was accused of planting evidence during the O.J. Simpon murder case, has died, according to TMZ.

Fuhrman was 74.

The news outlet said Fuhrman of an aggressive form of throat cancer in Idaho.

Fuhrman rose to national attention in the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial for testifying about discovering a bloody glove at Simpson’s property, a key piece of prosecution evidence.

The defense challenged his credibility by introducing recordings in which he used racist language, contradicting his earlier denial under oath, which became central to their argument that the evidence could have been mishandled.

Fuhrman denied the claim.

In 1996, Fuhrman pleaded no contest to a felony perjury charge for lying under oath about using the N-word during Simpson’s double murder trial.

A jury acquitted Simpson of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goleman.