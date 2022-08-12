OIC of South Florida presents “The Middle Class Summit” August 17 and 18, at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino (located at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, Fl). The two day conference has been created “for workforce and economic development professionals, policy makers, and all community stakeholders,” said OIC’s Monique Headley, “to develop actionable solutions to the many challenges facing the middle class, and those seeking to enter the middle class,” she continued. The Summit starts Wednesday, August 17th from 8 A.M. to 1 P. M., and Thursday August 18th from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The Summit is open to the public and Ms. Headley gives a website to visit @ https://oicfl.org/middle-classsummit/ to register and for more information.

The OIC Middle Class Summit “is an opportunity for community leaders to develop innovative answers to issues like the disparities in education, unaffordable housing, rising cost of childcare, and unsustainable increases in healthcare costs facing the middle and underprivileged classes in America, and criminal justice reform.”

OIC of South Florida President and CEO, Newton B. Sanon, who has been at the organization’s helm since its inception more than 20 years ago says, “Economists warn that our nation is headed for a recession. At OIC of South Florida,” Sanon continues, “It’s important that we continue to elevate the voice of the underrepresented, and positively impact communities by fostering timely discussion with key stakeholders to develop strategy and deploy solutions.”

The Summit features an impressive who’s who of dignitaries and industry experts including: Chairman Marcellus W. Osceola, Jr. of the Seminole Tribe of Florida; Congresspersons Sheila Cherﬁlus-McCormick, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Ted Deutch; Broward County Mayor Michael Udine and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava; U. S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Lenita Jacobs-Simmons; Byna Elliott, Global Head of Advancing Black Pathways at JPMorgan Chase & Co; President and CEO Teri Williams of OneUnited Bank; Bob Swindell of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance; Desmond Meade of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition; and more.

The Summit will also include representatives from additional local, regional and national government, private, faith-based, and non-proﬁt organizations including FTX, CareerSource, United Way, YWCA, South Florida Community Partners, Slip-N-Slide Records, area colleges and universities, and others. Admission to The Middle Class Summit: Day 1, August 17th -$50; Day 2, August 18th — $75; both days — $100; Students, both days — $25.