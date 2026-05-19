Photo courtesy of Facebook: New City of North Miami Director for Housing and Economic Development Osline Pierre

Osline Pierre has been appointed Housing and Economic Development Director for the City of North Miami.

The city cited Pierre’s experience in affordable housing and leadership as the catalyst for promoting her director for housing and economic development for North Miami, which has a population of 60,000.

According to the city, Pierre is an impact-focused Florida Redevelopment Association Professional and a University of Miami Community Scholar in Affordable Housing.

Over the past two years, she has served as the CRA Specialist for the City of North Miami Beach, bringing forward a vision centered on building a strong, resilient, and inclusive economy.

Her work is rooted in a deep commitment to people and community advancement.

Beyond her role in government, Pierre is a nonprofit president, adjunct professor, small business owner, and published author. Her academic achievements include two bachelor’s degrees, a master’s degree, and the completion of her doctoral degree this month. She has also completed executive training at Harvard Business School in Finance and Generative AI, along with specialized certifications in Project Management and Real Estate.

Pierre believes that creating a place where people want to live and do business is key to a thriving city.