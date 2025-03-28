Dorothy Gibbs chanted “save our parks” from her wheelchair while holding a sign that read “97 years old, still ﬁghting for public lands!”

She was among an estimated 900 protesters who turned out at Rocky Mountain National Park on Mar. 1 to protest the Trump administration’s mass ﬁrings of National Park Service staff last month, conducted through the so-called Department of Government Efﬁciency (DOGE) headed by Elon Musk. Those 900 were among thousands of Americans who joined protests across the country that day at hundreds of national parks and monuments that day.

Gibbs, perhaps the oldest protester out that day, said for her “it’s personal.” She has volunteered with the National Park

Service for 22 years and says her grandfather Charles F. Scott built Rocket Mountain National Park’s oldest remaining cabin. And she – like millions of others across the country – is concerned about the public’s ability to access our national parks.

That access is every American’s birthright. These sanctuaries offer more than breathtaking landscapes; they provide a refuge for the soul, a place where individuals from all walks of life can ﬁnd solace, inspiration, and a connection to something greater than themselves in nature.

However, the recent mass ﬁrings within the National Park Service (NPS) and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) have cast a shadow over these treasured lands. One of the opening salvos of the DOGE-led assault on our public lands was to terminate approximately 1,000 NPS employees and 3,400 Forest Service workers. This decision threatens not only the livelihoods of dedicated public servants but also the very essence of our national parks.

The importance of our national parks cannot be overstated. They serve as living classrooms, offering educational programs that enlighten visitors about ecology, history, and conservation. They are economic engines, attracting millions of tourists annually, and supporting local communities – not to mention providing a vital revenue source for the government. Most importantly, they are democratic spaces where every American, regardless of background, can experience the healing power of nature.

In fact, diversity in our national parks is a tradition as old as the parks themselves. It was the famed African American Buffalo Soldiers who served as the ﬁrst rangers for America’s early national parks like Yosemite and Sequoia.

The writer and historian Wallace Stegner said, “The national parks are the best idea we ever had. Absolutely American, absolutely democratic, they reflect us at our best rather than our worst.”

Our national parks stand as a testament to America’s commitment to preserving the natural splendor and cultural heritage that deﬁne our nation.

The rangers and staff who steward these lands are the backbone of the park experience. Their knowledge, passion, and commitment ensure that visitors can safely and meaningfully engage with these natural wonders. The recent layoffs have led to concerns about maintenance, operating hours, and public safety within the parks. Reduced stafﬁng means fewer educational programs, delayed maintenance, and diminished visitor services, all of which undermine the foundational purpose of the NPS.

In response to these alarming developments, a national day of action on Mar. 1 saw protests at hundreds of national park sites. At Yosemite National Park, demonstrators expressed their dismay over the staff reductions, emphasizing the critical role rangers play in preserving the park’s integrity. Similarly, at Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio, hundreds braved harsh weather to support NPS and Forest Service employees, highlighting the deep connection communities have with these public lands.

Troy Riling-Anderson is an ecologist whose job offer at North Cascades National Park in Washington State was rescinded before the mass ﬁrings in February, two days after President Trump’s inauguration. He expressed concern that this is about a land grab by corporations.

“The public lands are an American value, and they’re trying to get rid of that value by getting rid of the ofﬁces and the people,” said Riling-Anderson. “If that value doesn’t exist, there’s not really any way to stop them from selling off land.”

The Sierra Club and other groups are suing DOGE over these illegal mass ﬁrings, in an effort to protect not only our treasured public lands and the stewards of those lands, but Americans’ access to the great outdoors.

Let us remember that the preservation of our natural and cultural heritage is not a partisan issue but a patriotic one. It is our collective responsibility to ensure our national parks and forests endure for generations to come.

Ben Jealous is the executive director of the Sierra Club and a Professor of Practice at the University of Pennsylvania.