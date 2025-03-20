AMANDA AZUBUIKE: “I knew that many times when I entered a room, I was the only woman or the only person of color in that room,” she said. “I worked harder because of that.” PHOTO COURTESY OF FACEBOOK

Miami– Amanda Azubuike has overcome the odds as a Black woman to achieve one of the highest ranks in the U.S. Army.

Azubuike became the ﬁrst Nigerian American to earn the rank of brigadier general in the U.S. Army, according to a press release from the Pentagon.

It’s a feat that’s difﬁcult for women of color to accomplish, always being overshadowed by men.

But Azubuike, who was born in the United Kingdom to a Nigerian father of igbo descent and a Zimbabwean mother, rose to the occasion to carry out her duties as a United States soldier.

At this point in her military career, Azubike is a decorated soldier who demonstrated "excellent" leadership as deputy commanding general for U.S. Army Cadet Command from 2022 to 2024.

In an interview with Voice of America, Azubuike acknowledged the challenges she faced as a Black woman in a male-dominated ﬁeld.

“I knew that many times when I entered a room, I was the only woman or the only person of color in that room, and that put pressure on me. I worked harder because of that.”

Despite the challenges, she continued to rise, earning a master’s degree in Public Relations and Corporate Communications from Georgetown University.

According to her bio, Azubuike graduated from flight school in 1995.

She began her career as a UH-1 pilot with the 924th Aviation Support Battalion at Hunter Army Airﬁeld, Georgia, where she served as a platoon leader.

She subsequently served in the Multinational Force and Observers, the peacekeeping force in the Sinai, Egypt, ﬁrst as the flight operations ofﬁcer and then as platoon leader for the Aviation Company.

After the Military Intelligence Captains Career Course and Fixed Wing Multi-Engine Qualiﬁcation Course, she served with the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion (Aerial Exploitation) in South Korea as an Operations Ofﬁcer and RC-12 pilot.

She completed command at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, as the commander of Alpha Company, Victory Brigade. After attending the Public Affairs Ofﬁcer Qualiﬁcation Course, Brigadier General Azubuike was assigned to the Coalition Forces Land Component Command in Kuwait from July 2005 through June 2006, where she served as the Public Affairs Operations ofﬁcer.

Later, she was assigned to the U.S. Army Central Command at Fort McPherson, Georgia.

Azbuike has deployed to the Middle East and Afghanistan in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, and Enduring Freedom.

She has earned the Army Aviator Badge, Parachutist Badge, and the Air Assault Badge.

She has earned many awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit, the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and the Joint Service Commendation Medal.