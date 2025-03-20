FJBWC SHOPPING FUNDRAISER: Beneﬁtted the Frances J. Bright Woman’s Club, which raises scholarship funds for aspiring high school girls. The historically Black club is named in honor of the African American educator who came to Delray in 1895 to teach at “colored” school #4 on historic 5th Avenue. Above, Anna Thomas. Below from left, Joanne Ulysse-Elie, Nariah J. Elie, Karen Baldwin. Bottom from left, Katia Hildebert and Alisson Sealy, Lori J. Durante and Cheryl Pompey Howard, Nariah J. Elie. PHOTOS COURTESY OF LORI J. DURANTE

Delray Beach, Fla. – Lilly Pulitzer’s Downtown Delray Beach shop hosted a March 15 fundraiser that benefitted the Frances J. Bright Woman’s Club, the historically Black organization that raises scholarship monies for aspiring high school girls.

Sweet treats from Palermo’s Bakery were served at the shopping party, whose proceeds from purchases will be donated to the club for their debutante program and scholarships.

Delray Beach native Lori J. Durante served as one of the volunteer cohosts of the shopping fundraiser. In 2010, Durante curated an exhibition about the history of the Lilly Pulitzer brand and its iconic prints, and met the company’s namesake founder.

Although an oil heiress, Lilly McKim Pulitzer eschewed debutante tradition; instead she joined the Frontier Nurse Service and eventually eloped with Peter Pulitzer, son of the newspaper magnate.

From an orange juice shop in Via Mizner, Palm Beach, Lilly Pulitzer launched her brand in 1959 with the iconic shift dress that appealed to her network of high society debutantes who included First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

The year 1959 also marked the establishment of the historically African American Frances J. Bright Woman’s Club (FJBWC) in Delray Beach. The organization’s debutante cotillion raises monies for scholarships.

The FJBWC is named in honor of Frances Jane Bright, an African American educator who came to Delray in 1895 to teach at “colored” school #4 located on historic 5th Avenue in Delray Beach.

She was the first Black teacher in Delray Beach. The school was a part of the Dade County Public School System at that time because Palm Beach County was not incorporated as a separate county until 1909.

The leaders of the prestigious FJBWC organization are esteemed African American educators, professionals and business owners.

The mission of FJBWC’s debutante program is to provide mentorship, etiquette training and cultural experiences for high school girls who are invited into the program based on their academics and good character status.

The program also raises educational scholarship funds for young ladies to pursue career goals.

Durante’s family support for the club dates to 1970 when her mother served as a board member and chairperson of the debutante program.

Since 2012, in a volunteer capacity, Durante has hosted the nonproﬁt Taste History tour for the debutante program that highlights Florida’s multicultural history, architecture, early settlers and ethnic cuisines.

The tour is designed to be a curriculum-based, live lab, out of classroom, on the road experience.