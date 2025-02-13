SOBEWFF RETURNS: The Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s Overtown Gospel Brunch, hosted by Marcus Samuelsson and friends. PHOTO COURTESY OF SOBEWFF

Miami – "Who’s down for a soulful Sunday at the Overtown Gospel Brunch? Hosted by the one and only Marcus Samuelsson and friends, taking place in the heart of historic Overtown, Feb. 22, this brunch brings together amazing food, gospel music, and a whole lot of community love.

You can expect a brunch menu packed with creative twists that reflect the diverse culinary styles of the talented chefs joining Marcus. While you savor every bite, the uplifting sounds of live gospel music will fill the air, making it a brunch experience like no other.

Known for his legendary Red Rooster restaurants and warm, welcoming spirit, Marcus Samuelsson sets the stage for a celebration you won’t want to miss. Come hungry, leave happy, and feel the love in every moment."

Giveaway! Enter to win on Instagram, @miamicra, for a chance to win two tickets for you and a guest! There will be one winner, and the contest closes on Friday, Feb. 14.

For more information, visit sobewff.org/overtown/.

SOBEWFF proceeds support Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.