Join us for an informative and fun Ujamaa event of edutainment on Sunday Dec. 29, featuring a community market, Kinara lighting, speakers, vocalists, community poets and live drumming, from 5 – 9 p.m. at Lvndr Lounge, 410 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach, hosted by Ayize Hanif of Let It Flo LLC. Food and drinks available for purchase, cover charge $5, program starts at 6 p.m., parking available on Northwood Road, on 24th Street, and parking lot behind Lvndr Lounge on 23th Street. Email info@lvndrlife.com for vending information.