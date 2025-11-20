The City of West Palm Beach is celebrating its 34th Annual Pleasant City Share-A-Supper community event to offer Thanksgiving dinner to residents on Tuesday, Nov. 25, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. City leaders and employees will serve an estimated 400 Thanksgiving dinners to residents and families. The dinner will include turkey, string beans, rice, mashed potatoes, a dinner roll, and a beverage, offering a warm and hearty meal to the community just in time for the holiday season. “This annual community gathering brings our community together to share in the spirit of Thanksgiving, ensuring every neighbor has a warm meal and someone to enjoy it with,” said Mayor Keith A. James. Meals will be provided while supplies last. Contact the Pleasant City Community Center at (561) 804-4930.