Black Enterprise Townhall online Oct. 17, 7 p.m. discussing how Historically Black Colleges and Universities are producing top talent for today’s workforce. Learn how corporate investments, internships and cuttingedge technology are shaping the future. Watch live on Facebook, X, BE.com.

***

MAYOR’S JUMPSTART ACADEMY: West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James developed the MJA to provide an opportunity for micro-business owners to excel by providing them with comprehensive support in business development, marketing strategies, and ﬁnancial management. Applications will be open for the week closing at noon on Friday, Oct. 11. Visit wpb.org.

***

JAZZ ROOTS SOUND CHECK: Part of the Jazz Roots concert series from its inception in 2008 welcomes middle and high school students from Miami-Dade County Public Schools to the Adrienne Arsht Knight Concert Hall for free sound checks, lectures and, on occasion, opportunities to perform with headline artists. Educators with MDCPS, private and independent schools are welcome to join in on the fun by reaching out to education@arshtcenter.org.

***

“POLITICAL CIRCUS 2024”: The University Galleries in Florida Atlantic University’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters showcases election-related artwork and popular culture items, continuing a series from 2008, 2016, and 2020. The exhibition features work by local and national artists alongside anonymous commercial items such as bumper stickers, t-shirts, and digital media, through Sunday, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. All events, including the opening reception, panel discussions, and workshops, are free and open to the public. Call 561-297-2661, email vcote@fau.edu or visit fau.edu/galleries.

***

TRAVELING WITH DENELLA RI’CHARD: “Cruising the World of Endless Possibilities” is a one-hour cruise special airing in national syndication through Oct. 13, charting a course from the cozy charm of intimate ships to the awe-inspiring beauty of hidden gems and iconic landscapes, promising an insider’s perspective on the endless possibilities of cruising. Visit gfntv.com/episodes/traveling-with-denellarichard-cruise-special/ to watch. Stay engaged with the show on Facebook and Instagram for exclusive behind-the-scenes content and updates.

***

MIAMI-BROWARD PANORAMA: The sweet sound of steel pans in competition, Saturday, Oct. 11, 4 – 11 p.m., Carnival Village North, Central Broward Park, 3700 NW 11 Place, Lauderhill. Special performance by the Trinidad All Stars, Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony. Tickets at miamicarnival.org.

***

OFFICIAL J’OUVERT CELEBRATION: Calypso/soca bands and their followers dancing through the streets on Saturday, Oct. 12, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Carnival Village North, Central Broward Park, 3700 NW 11 Place, Lauderhill. Myriad participating bands. Tickets at miamicarnival.org.

***

MIAMI CARNIVAL 2024: This outdoor spectacle turns the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Grounds, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami, into a live stage, parade route and concert venue as the Parade of Bands & Concert on Sunday, Oct. 13 delivers a narrative to the heart and soul of carnival, lending relevance, design and story-telling to the phenomenon, along with music and community engagement, as groups of parade-goers dance and “jump up” accompanied with a Live Music Truck moving along with the mas band. Get tickets at miamicarnival.org and be part of North America’s sweetest, cultural, soca celebrations!

***

GREEN MARKET: Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Clematis Street & the Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach.

***

FLORIDA INT’L TRADE & CULTURAL EXPO: Connect your business to the world. Exhibit and sell your products and services to more than 70 countries at the World Expo Marketplace. Meet world leaders. Export/import panels and receptions. Free general admission, Oct. 23-24, Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Register by Oct. 15, visit ﬁtcexpo.com or call 954-357-6400

***

JOB FAIR: The Palm Beaches Hospitality & Tourism event for hotels, restaurants, attractions, events, venues, retail and more, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Riviera Beach Marina Event Center, 190 E. 13th St., Riviera Beach; Oct. 18, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Palm Beach State College main campus, Public Safety Training Center, 4200 S. Congress Ave., Lake Worth. Pre-register at ThePalmBeaches.com/JobFair.

***

CITY OF LAUDERHILL JOBS FAIR: Dress for success and bring resumes for partand full-time opportunities for employment within the city, free and open to the community, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 3-6 p.m., Lauderhill City Hall, 5881 W Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill. Visit lauderhill-fl.gov/careers to view current job openings.

***

HALLOWEEN HOOPLA: Free event for all ages will include music, arts & crafts, bounce houses, face painting, carnival games, prizes, candy, and more. Free goodie bags while supplies last, Oct. 18, 6 – 8:30 p.m., Tamarac Park, 7501 N. University Dr., Tamarac. Visit tamarac.org/231/Special-Events.

***

RICHARD BONA AT THE LYRIC: Known for his incredible talent and magnetic stage presence, the Grammy-winning musician, and one of the most accomplished international bass players, composers and multi-instrumentalists, Bona’s performance of world, jazz and Afropop music promises an evening that will leave you in awe. Sponsored by the Sunshine Jazz Organization, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami. Visit sunshinejazz.org.

***

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM: Tickets are on sale for the institution of global acclaim, coming to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach for one night of genre-defying ballet, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. Visit kravis.org.

***

