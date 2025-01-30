STEP AFRIKA! The renowned troupe takes the Lillian S. Wells Hall stage at The Parker on Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Broward Center’s Mosaic Series. Buy tickets online at ParkerPlayhouse.com and Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954-462-0222; and in person at the box ofﬁce.

STATE OF THE CITY: West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James will deliver this year’s address on Thursday, Jan. 30, 7:30 a.m. at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., during the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches’ monthly breakfast series. James will highlight big moments from 2024 and share what’s in store for 2025.The address will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube page, West Palm TV, and Facebook.Limit ed seats are available. Visit palmbeaches.org.

“BURNOUT AND BLACK ARTISTS”: ArtServe presents its ﬁrst exhibition of 2025, exploring “Emotional Sustainability in the Arts,” and the public is invited to attend the opening reception on Friday, Jan. 31, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 1350 East Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. Visit artserve.org.

LEGACY IN MOTION: Join “A Multigeneration Celebration of Black Excellence” with Rohi’s Readery on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the Historic Northwest District Lawn, Flex Space, 7th Street, Rosemary & Henrietta Avenues in West Palm Beach, celebrating the grand re-opening of Rohi’s space. Experience a day full of culture, creativity, and connection through art, music, storytelling, and multigenerational learning. Activities are open to all ages, but certain workshops require participants to RSVP. Visit Eventbrite.com.

REGGAE GENEALOGY: The northeast parking lot at Broward Mall in Plantation will transform into a vibrant venue in celebration of Reggae Month, as South Florida comes alive with the pulsating sounds and dynamic history of Jamaican music at the 2nd annual music festival on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 4 – 9 p.m. Produced by Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, the family-friendly showcase will feature a rhythmic anthology of Jamaican music, enhanced by dancers, video commentary from legends, and a narrated storyline. Tickets are available at reggaegenealogy.org/tickets.

REVEAL THE BEAUTY: Kick off Black History Month with “The Literature and Art of the Harlem Renaissance, organized by the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and curated by Christopher Norwood, founder of Hampton Art Lovers, in consultation with Shawn Christian, professor of English at Florida International University, and AARLCC staff. The new exhibit of rare books and art of the Harlem Renaissance from AARLCC’s Dorothy Porter Wesley Collection will be on display from Feb. 3 through June 28 and is free and open to the public. The opening reception, Saturday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m., also is free and open to the public, but registration is requested, visit broward.libnet.info/event/12292719

LEYLA MCCALLA: The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, kicks off its Black History Month of outstanding artists with the multi-instrumentalist and alumna of Grammy award-winning African American string band, the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Sunday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Leyla McCalla’s music is at once earthy, elegant, soulful and witty. Sonically blending New Orleans influences and Haitian rhythms, with lyrics sung in English, French and Haitian Creole, she brings a fresh sound to the stage for an unforgettable evening of music. Tickets start at $25, visit kravis.org or call 561-832-7469. Visit kravis.org/brochure to view the 2024-2025 season brochure.

HISTORIC NORTHWEST UPDATES: Join the City of West Palm Beach and Community Redevelopment Agency for the First Quarter Community Outreach Meeting of the year as they provide updates on the latest information on projects in the Historic Northwest Community with multiple city department representatives, Thursday, Feb. 6, 6 – 8 p.m., Heart and Soul Park, 825 N. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach. Visit wpb.org/cra, email CRA@wpb.org or call 561-822-1550.

KRAVIS NEW YEAR: The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts welcomes the New Year with an electrifying lineup of entertainment in its star-studded Live Ampliﬁed! season. January features the Kravis On Broadway premiere of The Cher Show and the love letter to theatre, Funny Girl. Visit kravis.org/performancecalendar for the most up to date 2024-2025 season lineup. For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561-832-7469.

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Open from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. every Saturday (except March 22, 2025) through April 26, 2025. The All-vehicular street closings are effective each Saturday of the GreenMarket / Antique & Flea Market from 5 a.m. through 4 p.m. Parking during market hours free at the City Center Garage (401 Banyan Blvd.), Clematis Street Garage (500 Banyan Blvd.), and Sapodilla City Garage (640 Clematis St). The Banyan Garage (200 Banyan Blvd.) and Evernia Garage (333 Evernia St.) closest to the event, are subject to the all-day weekend flat rate of $5. For more parking locations and other information, visit City of West Palm Beach Parking.

MIAMI LAKES FARMERS MARKET: Named one of the top markets in South Florida, located on 6700 Main St. in Miami Lakes every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NEW YEAR, NEW EXHIBITS AT MODS: IMAX ﬁlms and STEM-based programs are back to inspire adventure and ignite the imagination at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS), 401 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale. Time travel with Xavier Riddle and his friends and family to meet historical heroes. Soar to thrilling new heights with The Blue Angels. Return to the far reaches of space during Interstellar’s 10th anniversary limited engagement. Unleash your imagination, LEGO Weekends are back on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon – 5 p.m. Visit mods.org or call 954467-MODS (6637).

PETER PAN: The high-flying musical that has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a newly imagined production. Tickets for the West Palm Beach engagement of the all-new Tony Award-winning Broadway classic are on sale at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, for Feb. 12 – 16, 2025, part of the major national tour (visit peterpanontour.com). Purchase tickets online at kravis.org or by calling 561-832-7469 or visiting the box ofﬁce during regular hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

