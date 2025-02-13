ROOTED ART EXHIBIT: An inspiring evening featuring a compelling exhibition on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Urban League of Broward County Community Empowerment Center, 560 NW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, honoring the creativity of 40 talented local artists, curated by Jean Jacques Alexis. experience a live Wax Museum performance themed, “The Legacy Lives On,” brought to life by Urban League students. In collaboration with the Community Foundation of Broward’s 40-for-40 Spread the Love Initiative. Visit Eventbrite.com.

FOR THE LOVE OF TWO: Featuring Allen Paul, Courtney Mickens, Dewayne Terry, LeNora Jay, and Yoel del Sol, Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m. at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. General admission 30, visit sunshinejazz.org.

PETER PAN: The high-flying musical that has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a newly imagined production. Tickets for the West Palm Beach engagement of the all-new Tony Award-winning Broadway classic are on sale at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, for performances through Feb. 16, 2025, part of the major national tour (visit peterpanontour.com). Purchase tickets online at kravis.org or by calling 561-832-7469 or visiting the box ofﬁce during regular hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

BLACK ART MATTERS: The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority celebrates African American culture during Black History Month with a series of free live performances in Downtown West Palm Beach every Thursday in February at 6:30 p.m. at CityZen Garden, 400 Datura St., West Palm Beach, showcasing young talented black artists amplifying their voices in the community.

Feb. 13: BSTEW Jazz Trio, featuring pianist Bashaum Stewart, bassist Kirk Green, and drummer Hosny Franck, Their dynamic performances and unique sound have quickly earned them recognition in the jazz community, captivating audiences with their exceptional musicianship.

Feb. 20: Jess Kirby, who recently shared the stage with “The Voice” competitor Wendy Moten, is currently pursuing a Vocal Performance degree at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Feb. 27: Afrique Ngozi Dance & Drum. Khinuu Nefer, founder, is a professional West African/Caribbean dancer, choreographer with more than a decade of dance experience who teaches weekly West African Dance classes in Lake Worth, Fla., and is working to establish her company as a nonproﬁt organization.

VIRTUAL BOOK TALK: In honor of Black History Month, the National Civil Rights Museum hosts award-winning historian Crystal R. Sanders on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. for a discussion of the overlooked history of segregation scholarships and their lasting impact on Black higher education. Sanders, an associate professor of African American Studies at Emory University, is a leading historian specializing in African American history, Black women’s history, and the history of Black education; also author of “A Forgotten Migration: Black Southerners, Segregation Scholarships, and the Debt Owed to Public HBCUs.” The online event is free and open to the public. Registration is required to receive a link, and participants can sign up or receive more information at civilrightsmuseum.org.

KRAVIS FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH: The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts February lineup includes: 19th Annual African American Film Festival: Jazz Legends and Cinematic Icons “Sirens Of The Tropics” (1927), Thursday, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m., featuring live improvised score by trumpeter & percussionist Etienne Charles.

This French silent-era treasure might have been forgotten but for the electric presence of jazz icon and cinematic legend Josephine Baker. The dancer, actress, singer, author, and activist was among the ﬁrst African American women to star in a feature ﬁlm. Evelyn Preer (“The Homesteader,” 1919 and “Within Our Gates,” 1920) and Nina Mae McKinney (“Hallelujah,” 1929) share this risky space of innovation and beauty. In 1927, when Baker played the lead in “Siren,” she was already an international superstar, having conquered Parisian audiences with her unique take on jazz dances such as the Charleston. Tickets $25.

“Paris Blues” (1961), Friday, Feb. 14, 1 p.m.

Cosmopolitan, sexy and smart, “Paris Blues” captures the expat experience and the mid-20th century jazz scene in the City of Light. Starring Sidney Poitier, Diahann Carroll, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, with interlude by Louis Satchmo Armstrong, and score composed by Duke Ellington. Satchmo himself said to Jazz Journal in March 1961: “The part I play in the picture ain’t big, but it’s important – I see to that! … Sidney Poitier and Paul Newman, they’re supposed to be jazz musicians. Paul plays trombone; he’s really been taking lessons from Billy Byers, who plays the music for the ﬁlm. Sidney, he’s supposed to be a saxophone man. That French cat Guy Laﬁtte taught him to hold his horn right. Duke got the band sounding his way and some of the music is real pretty.” Tickets $15.

“Soul” (2020), Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.

In this fantasy-drama animated ﬁlm, Academy award winner Jamie Foxx voices Joe Gardner, a middle-school music teacher and jazzman. “Soul” made history in two ways: Joe is Pixar’s ﬁrst Black lead character and Kemp Powers is likely the ﬁrst

African American to direct an animated feature. “Soul” is delicate and philosophical yet infused with the improvisational vibrancy of New York City – and Joe’s dedication to his music. Songs by real-life musicians such as Jon Batiste add depth and heart. When Joe says, “Music is all I think about, from the moment I wake up in the morning to the moment I fall asleep at night; I was born to play,” we know he means it. Tickets $15.

“Mo’ Better Blues” (1990), Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. In his fourth feature ﬁlm and ﬁrst collaboration with Denzel Washington. ﬁlmmaker Spike Lee studies the work of making jazz music: rehearsals, composing, management, ﬁnances, club owners, and audiences. Washington spent several months studying the fundamentals of playing the trumpet with Grammy winner Terence Blanchard, who performed Washington’s solos on the ﬁlm’s soundtrack and went on to score 13 of Lee’s features. Bleek, as played by Washington, is an intense, charismatic, and flawed character, committed only to the music. Lee looks at the warped treatment of women in the jazz world through the characters of Indigo Downes (Joie Lee) and Clarke Betancourt (Cynda Williams). Tickets $15.

“Jazz On A Summer’s Day” (1959), Sunday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m. Recorded at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival, this acclaimed concert ﬁlm shows performances by Thelonius Monk, Chuck Berry, Mahalia Jackson and many more. In 1999, the Library of Congress added the ﬁlm to the United States National Film Registry for its cultural, historical, and aesthetic signiﬁcance. The ﬁlm is stylistically remarkable with images that ﬁrmly locate the concert’s setting in a former Gilded Age city along New England’s Atlantic shoreline. Shots of the yachts ﬁlling the harbor recall Palm Beach. Further shots of the performers on stage and the audience, who appear bored at some points, enraptured at others, suggest the endurance required for outdoor music festivals. It is hard to escape the clear black-and-white racial divide between the performers and the vast majority of the audience. Tickets $15.

National Geographic Live: Alicia Odewale – Black Wall Street, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m.

In the century since the attack on Black Wall Street in the vibrant Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, stories of resilience have emerged. The Tulsa Race Massacre left a devastating toll on generations of survivors and their descendants and changed the very footprint of the city in one of the worst episodes of racial violence committed against Black people in American history. Archaeologist and Tulsa native Alicia Odewale has revealed powerful stories of resilience through her work. Join her to discover how archaeology can be used as a tool for recovering lost stories, reclaiming hidden narratives, and pursuing restorative justice. Guests attending performances in the Persson Hall will receive one complimentary beverage with every ticket purchased (underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection). Tickets start at $35.

Gospel Gala: Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. Captivating enough to shut down a noisy audience until you can hear a pin drop, the Grammy-winning gospel singer and evangelist, who recently performed on BET’s annual Music Matter showcase delivers a powerful urban contemporary sound. Join her for an evening of inspiration gospel music. Tickets start at $25*

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561-832-7469.

“ROOTS OF RESILIENCE:” History Fort Lauderdale celebrates “The Journey of Black Broward” with the Feb. 19, 11 a.m. ribbon cutting for a new permanent exhibition that explores the rich history and enduring impact of Broward County’s African American community from 1793 to the present day, featuring artifacts, historic photographs, and oral histories from residents and ancestors highlighting challenges, triumphs, and heroes, from slavery through Jim Crow and desegregation, developed in collaboration with local organizations including the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, Broward Main Library Historic Archives, American Legion Post 220, Northwest Federated Woman’s Club, Links Inc., Broward County’s Black fraternities and sororities and Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant. Tickets are available online at HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets. For other information call 954-4634431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.

ASCENSION AWARDS: The Black Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County hosts its 13th annual dinner and program, Saturday Feb 22, 6 – 10:00 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Tickets $220/member, $230/non-member, $2,250/table of 10. The evening will honor African American-owned businesses, visionary leaders, and individuals who have reached the pinnacle of success in our community. Theme: Black Royalty; attire: after 5/black tie optional; complimentary valet parking. Visit blackchamberpbc.com.

BLACK ARTIST TALK: A series of conversations in which members of the South Florida African Diaspora community collectively explore strategic practices around social justice issues of restorative healing, the ecology of economic growth and sustainability, access to resources, education, building creative genius, and viable practices of being human. Free event Saturday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Deering Estate’s Visitor Center Theater, 16701 SW 72 Ave., Miami. Provides a platform to explore, enhance, engage, empower and cultivate Black communities in South Florida. Visit Eventbrite/com.

REVEAL THE BEAUTY: “The Literature and Art of the Harlem Renaissance, organized by the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and curated by Christopher Norwood, founder of Hampton Art Lovers, in consultation with Shawn Christian, professor of English at Florida International University, and AARLCC staff. The new exhibit of rare books and art of the Harlem Renaissance from AARLCC’s Dorothy Porter Wesley Collection will be on display through June 28 and is free and open to the public. Visit broward.libnet

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Open from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. every Saturday (except March 22, 2025) through April 26, 2025. The All-vehicular street closings are effective each Saturday of the GreenMarket / Antique & Flea Market from 5 a.m. through 4 p.m. Parking during market hours free at the City Center Garage (401 Banyan Blvd.), Clematis Street Garage (500 Banyan Blvd.), and Sapodilla City Garage (640 Clematis St). The Banyan Garage (200 Banyan Blvd.) and Evernia Garage (333 Evernia St.) closest to the event, are subject to the all-day weekend flat rate of $5. For more parking locations and other information, visit City of West Palm Beach Parking.

MIAMI LAKES FARMERS MARKET: Named one of the top markets in South Florida, located on 6700 Main St. in Miami Lakes every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NEW YEAR, NEW EXHIBITS AT MODS: IMAX ﬁlms and STEM-based programs are back to inspire adventure and ignite the imagination at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS), 401 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale. Time travel with Xavier Riddle and his friends and family to meet historical heroes. Soar to thrilling new heights with The Blue Angels. Return to the far reaches of space during Interstellar’s 10th anniversary limited engagement. Unleash your imagination, LEGO Weekends are back on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon – 5 p.m. Visit mods.org or call 954467-MODS (6637).

BLACK HISTORY MONTH LUNCHEON: Keith Gibson, director of Diversity, Equity an Inclusion for the Alzheimer’s Association, is special guest speaker for the 4th annual event, Feb. 27, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Pichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW 4th St., Homestead. RSVP by Feb. 19 for the free event, or for other information, at 305-467-5852.

THE POWER OF AILEY II: Known for their boundary-pushing artistry and technical brilliance, Ailey II continues to captivate audiences around the world. They’ll light up the stage at the Arsht Center on Feb. 28, at 8 p.m., a particularly special visit as it features South Florida native Jordan White, whose story and journey as part of the acclaimed company are as inspiring as her performance. Visit arshtcenter.org.

