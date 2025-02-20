BLACK ART MATTERS: The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority celebrates African American culture during Black History Month with a series of free live performances in Downtown West Palm Beach every Thursday in February at 6:30 p.m. at CityZen Garden, 400 Datura St., West Palm Beach, showcasing young talented black artists amplifying their voices in the community.

Feb. 20: Jess Kirby, who recently shared the stage with “The Voice” competitor Wendy Moten, is currently pursuing a Vocal Performance degree at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Feb. 27: Afrique Ngozi Dance & Drum. Khinuu Nefer, founder, is a professional West African/Caribbean dancer, choreographer with more than a decade of dance experience who teaches weekly West African Dance classes in Lake Worth, Fla., and is working to establish her company as a nonproﬁt organization.

KLASS IT IS BABY: You know the drill – call a friend and tell them hurry and grab their Sounds of Little Haiti tickets for Feb. 21, 6 – 11 p.m, Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami. Visit Eventbrite.com.

ASCENSION AWARDS: The Black Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County hosts its 13th annual dinner and program, Saturday Feb 22, 6 – 10:00 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Tickets $220/member, $230/non-member, $2,250/table of 10. The evening will honor African American-owned businesses, visionary leaders, and individuals who have reached the pinnacle of success in our community. Theme: Black Royalty; attire: after 5/black tie optional; complimentary valet parking. Visit blackchamberpbc.com.

BLACK ARTIST TALK: A series of conversations in which members of the South Florida African Diaspora community collectively explore strategic practices around social justice issues of restorative healing, the ecology of economic growth and sustainability, access to resources, education, building creative genius, and viable practices of being human. Free event Saturday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Deering Estate’s Visitor Center Theater, 16701 SW 72 Ave., Miami. Provides a platform to explore, enhance, engage, empower and cultivate Black communities in South Florida. Visit Eventbrite/com.

“MAMMA MIA!”: A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget, through Feb. 23 at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Visit arshtcenter.org.

KRAVIS FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH: The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts February lineup includes:

National Geographic Live: Alicia Odewale – Black Wall Street, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m.

In the century since the attack on Black Wall Street in the vibrant Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, stories of resilience have emerged. The Tulsa Race Massacre left a devastating toll on generations of survivors and their descendants and changed the very footprint of the city in one of the worst episodes of racial violence committed against Black people in American history. Archaeologist and Tulsa native Alicia Odewale has revealed powerful stories of resilience through her work. Join her to discover how archaeology can be used as a tool for recovering lost stories, reclaiming hidden narratives, and pursuing restorative justice. Guests attending performances in the Persson Hall will receive one complimentary beverage with every ticket purchased (underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection). Tickets start at $35.

Gospel Gala: Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. Captivating enough to shut down a noisy audience until you can hear a pin drop, the Grammy-winning gospel singer and evangelist, who recently performed on BET’s annual Music Matter showcase delivers a powerful urban contemporary sound. Join her for an evening of inspiration gospel music. Tickets start at $25*

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561-832-7469.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH LUNCHEON: Keith Gibson, director of Diversity, Equity an Inclusion for the Alzheimer’s Association, is special guest speaker for the 4th annual event, Feb. 27, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Pichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW 4th St., Homestead. RSVP by Feb. 19 for the free event, or for other information, at 305-467-5852.

MEET THE JUDGES: The NAACP Fort Lauderdale/Broward Branch hosts a Founders’ Day event with the jurists, Feb. 27, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Mount Hermon AME Church, 401 NW 7th Ter., Fort Lauderdale.

NIGHT AT THE SIR JOHN’S KNIGHT BEAT: Transport through a portal of timeless jazz hits performed by the Marshall L. Davis Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center Artist In Residence, Idyllic Funk Band, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. Once a cornerstone of Miami’s Black cultural scene and a legendary stop on the Chitlin’ Circuit, Sir John’s – also known as The Lord Calvert – was featured in The Greenbook, the essential guide for African American travelers. More than just a performance, it’s a celebration of the sounds and spirit that deﬁned an unforgettable era. Grab your friends, lace up your dancing shoes, and get ready for a night to remember. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

PARTY ON THE PLAZA: Join Mojo Ike and Lady Val Woods for their captivating blend of blues, gospel, pop, and jazz, Friday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m., at the Moss Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. Winners of the Monterey, CA “Battle of the Bands,” these dynamic artists bring a rich tapestry of sound to their performances. The free event will include tasty Jamaican bites from Big Yard Restaurant and specialty cocktails. Limit two tickets per order, visit mosscenter.org.

REVEAL THE BEAUTY: “The Literature and Art of the Harlem Renaissance, organized by the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and curated by Christopher Norwood, founder of Hampton Art Lovers, in consultation with Shawn Christian, professor of English at Florida International University, and AARLCC staff. The new exhibit of rare books and art of the Harlem Renaissance from AARLCC’s Dorothy Porter Wesley Collection will be on display through June 28 and is free and open to the public. Visit broward.libnet

NEW YEAR, NEW EXHIBITS AT MODS: IMAX ﬁlms and STEM-based programs are back to inspire adventure and ignite the imagination at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS), 401 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale. Time travel with Xavier Riddle and his friends and family to meet historical heroes. Soar to thrilling new heights with The Blue Angels. Return to the far reaches of space during Interstellar’s 10th anniversary limited engagement. Unleash your imagination, LEGO Weekends are back on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon – 5 p.m. Visit mods.org or call 954467-MODS (6637).

THE POWER OF AILEY II: Known for their boundary-pushing artistry and technical brilliance, Ailey II continues to captivate audiences around the world. They’ll light up the stage at the Arsht Center on Feb. 28, at 8 p.m., a particularly special visit as it features South Florida native Jordan White, whose story and journey as part of the acclaimed company are as inspiring as her performance. Visit arshtcenter.org.

DR. BARBARA-CAREY SHULER: VIP Birthday Celebration & Concert, Sunday, March 2, 3:30 – 9 p.m., doors at 3:15 p.m., Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. Visit Eventbrite.com.

28th MELTON MUSTAFA JAZZ FESTIVAL: Get ready for a weekend ﬁlled with amazing jazz performances, Sunday, March 2, 5 – 9 p.m., doors at 4:30 p.m., Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. Headliner the Melton Mustafa Orchestra, an 18-piece big band which was founded by international jazz trumpeter Melton Mustafa. The band plays in the style of Count Basie, the Duke Ellington Orchestra and Frank Sinatra, is known for swinging hard and showcases the ﬁnest jazz musicians in South Florida. The concert will feature South Florida’s Jesse Jones Jr., Lenard Rutledge, Jim Gasior, and many more, and perform original music written by Melton Mustafa and jazz standards from the great American songbook. Visit Eventbrite.com.

