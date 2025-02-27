ARTISTS-IN-RESIDENCE: History Fort Lauderdale will present its annual show from March 12 – April 20. The six artists exhibiting are Constance Ivana, Stephanie McMillan, Rucci, Florencia Clement de Grandprey, Jenna Ross and Marene Downs. A meetand-greet with the artists will take place on Wednesday, March 12, from 5 – 8 p.m., at the New River Inn Museum of History building on History Fort Lauderdale’s campus. Complimentary light bites and beverages will be provided. Tickets available online at HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets or call 954-463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.

***

KRAVIS FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH: The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts February lineup includes the Gospel Gala featuring Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. Captivating enough to shut down a noisy audience until you can hear a pin drop, the Grammy-winning gospel singer and evangelist, who recently performed on BET’s annual Music Matter showcase delivers a powerful urban contemporary sound. Join her for an evening of inspiration gospel music. Tickets start at $25, visit kravis.org or call 561-832-7469.

***

NIGHT AT THE SIR JOHN’S KNIGHT BEAT: Transport through a portal of timeless jazz hits performed by the Marshall L. Davis Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center Artist In Residence, Idyllic Funk Band, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. Once a cornerstone of Miami’s Black cultural scene and a legendary stop on the Chitlin’ Circuit, Sir John’s – also known as The Lord Calvert – was featured in The Greenbook, the essential guide for African American travelers. More than just a performance, it’s a celebration of the sounds and spirit that deﬁned an unforgettable era. Grab your friends, lace up your dancing shoes, and get ready for a night to remember. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

***

BLACK HISTORY MONTH LUNCHEON: Keith Gibson, director of Diversity, Equity an Inclusion for the Alzheimer’s Association, is special guest speaker for the 4th annual event, Feb. 27, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Pichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW 4th St., Homestead. Call 305-467-5852.

***

MEET THE JUDGES: The NAACP Fort Lauderdale/Broward Branch hosts a Founders’ Day event with the jurists, Feb. 27, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Mount Hermon AME Church, 401 NW 7th Ter., Fort Lauderdale.

***

PARTY ON THE PLAZA: Join Mojo Ike and Lady Val Woods for their captivating blend of blues, gospel, pop, and jazz, Friday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m., at the Moss Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. Winners of the Monterey, CA “Battle of the Bands,” these dynamic artists bring a rich tapestry of sound to their performances. The free event will include tasty Jamaican bites from Big Yard Restaurant and specialty cocktails. Limit two tickets per order, visit mosscenter.org.

***

REVEAL THE BEAUTY: “The Literature and Art of the Harlem Renaissance, organized by the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and curated by Christopher Norwood, founder of Hampton Art Lovers, in consultation with Shawn Christian, professor of English at Florida International University, and AARLCC staff. The new exhibit of rare books and art of the Harlem Renaissance from AARLCC’s Dorothy Porter Wesley Collection will be on display through June 28 and is free and open to the public. Visit broward.libnet

***

THE POWER OF AILEY II: Known for their boundary-pushing artistry and technical brilliance, Ailey II continues to captivate audiences around the world. They’ll light up the stage at the Arsht Center on Feb. 28, at 8 p.m., a particularly special visit as it features South Florida native Jordan White, whose story and journey as part of the acclaimed company are as inspiring as her performance. Visit arshtcenter.org.

***

KANAVAL BLOCK PARTY: The countdown is on for an unforgettable event this Saturday, March 1, 6 – 11 p.m. at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59 Ter., Miami. From music, dancing, tasty food, to cultural vibes, this is one block party you won’t want to miss. Bring the entire family; grab your last-minute tickets before they’re gone.

***

DR. BARBARA-CAREY SHULER: VIP Birthday Celebration & Concert, Sunday, March 2, 3:30 – 9 p.m., doors at 3:15 p.m., Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

28th MELTON MUSTAFA JAZZ FESTIVAL: Get ready for a weekend ﬁlled with amazing jazz performances, Sunday, March 2, 5 – 9 p.m., doors at 4:30 p.m., Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. Headliner the Melton Mustafa Orchestra, an 18-piece big band which was founded by international jazz trumpeter Melton Mustafa. The band plays in the style of Count Basie, the Duke Ellington Orchestra and Frank Sinatra, is known for swinging hard and showcases the ﬁnest jazz musicians in South Florida. The concert will feature South Florida’s Jesse Jones Jr., Lenard Rutledge, Jim Gasior, and many more, and perform original music written by Melton Mustafa and jazz standards from the great American songbook. Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

JAZZ IN THE GARDENS: The unmissable music festival is celebrating 18 years with a stellar lineup this year featuring performances by New Edition, Toni Braxton, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Doechii, and more on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9 at the iconic Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The event will be a celebration of the diverse spectrum of Black Music, including DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live!, Beenie Man, Xscape, Coco Jones, Kem, Tye Tribbett, Dru Hill, DJ Nasty’s Miami House Party Set Featuring Uncle Luke, Doug E. Fresh, Mike Smiff, Pretty Procelain, 69 Boyz, Yung Joc, And More, Jeff Bradshaw & friends featuring a special performance by Eric Roberson, with more to be announced. Tickets range from $250 for a 2-day general admission to $1,500.00 for a 2-day Titanium pass and are on sale now at JazzintheGardens.com.

***

“WATER WORKS: DISTILLATIONS” Closing out Black History Month on a high note, the newest exhibit of the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum opened on Feb. 21. Curated by Allison Bolah and featuring original works by artist Franklyn Sinanan, “Water Works” explores the binding relationship between Black communities and the natural bodies of water that surround them. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 21, in the main galleries of the museum, 170 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach. Visit spadymuseum.com.

***

SPRING TO LIGHT: March 8, 7:30 pm, at Sanctuary of the Arts, 410 Andalusia Ave. Coral Gables. A vibrant, colorful, and richly diverse program of contemporary dance, fused strongly with classical ballet and Afro-Caribbean techniques with Miami’s leading contemporary and Afro-Caribbean dancers. This season boasts several electrifying world premiers with fresh and invigorating new movements and music ideas and follows our tradition of creating space for our up-and-coming artists and seasoned international stars while celebrating Miami’s rich multi-cultural heritage and ethnic diversity. Call 786-362-5132 or visit plgdc.org.

***

JAZZ CONCERT FEATURING NICOLE YARLING: Enjoy the timeless rhythms of the jazz vocalist/violinist and her sextet in an unforgettable evening of music featuring the compositions of one of the greatest composers of American music – Duke Ellington – at the 2025 Africana Arts + Humanities Festival. An incredible evening of live musical tribute to Jazz of the 1920s, in celebration of the centennial of the Harlem Renaissance, Thursday, March 13, 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd. Fort Lauderdale.

***

NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION SYMPOSIUM: Join us for an engaging panel discussion at the Urban League of Broward County, 560 NW 27th Ave. Fort Lauderdale, on Friday, March 14 at 11 a.m. to discuss ways to improve our community together and provide insights on affordable housing and community development from both local and statewide perspectives. This in-person event is an opportunity to connect with leaders and neighbors who are passionate about making a positive impact.

***

