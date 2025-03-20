A powerful musical celebrating our spiritual and cultural legacy, offering a powerful glimpse into the challenges faced by African Americans in the United States, told through the lives of six remarkable women, each deﬁned and celebrated by the hats they wear, playing through March 23, 7:30 p.m. regular shows and 3 p.m. matinee shows at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22 Ave., Miami. Visit ahcacmiami.org or ahcac@miamidade.gov or call 305638-6771.

***

W.O.M.E.N. THRIVE: The Delta Education Health and Cultural Initiative, Inc. (DEHCI) in collaboration with the Miami Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has announced its ﬁrst annual Leadership Institute Conference & Workshop on Wealth, Opportunity, Mental Wellness, Empowerment and Networking, March 22, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Florida International University Biscayne Bay Campus, Kovens Center 3000 N.E. 151st St., North Miami. The W.O.M.E.N. Thrive Conference and Workshop will showcase a panel of successful leaders covering topics on leadership development, ﬁnancial empowerment, personal branding and public speaking, and mental wellness. Guest presenters include Tracy Wilson Mourning, philanthropist and founder, Honey Shine, Inc.; Kerry-Anne Royes, CEO, YWCA South Florida; Dr. Paula Hopkins, EVP, Miami-Dade Beacon Council; and Author Sheri Riley, entrepreneur. A workshop on ﬁnancial matters will be hosted by LaKitsia Gaines, MultiOfﬁce Agent, State Farm Insurance, and Tenisha Williams, CEO and Licensed Real Estate Broker. The afternoon session will conclude with a conversation on mental wellness, hosted by therapists Eva Bryant, LMHC, QS, Therapy With a Purpose; Cierra Burns, M.A., LMHC, Soulversation; and Michelle Ranglin, LCSW, Divine Oaks Family Services.

***

JAZZ ROOTS: Celebrate Duke Ellington’s legacy as Jason Moran reimagines timeless melodies with innovation and soul, joined by Alicia Hall Moran and the Frost Jazz Orchestra, March 21, 8 p.m., at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call 305949-6722 or visit arshtcenter.org.

***

REVEAL THE BEAUTY: “The Literature and Art of the Harlem Renaissance, organized by the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and curated by Christopher Norwood, founder of Hampton Art Lovers, in consultation with Shawn Christian, professor of English at Florida International University, and AARLCC staff. The new exhibit of rare books and art of the Harlem Renaissance from AARLCC’s Dorothy Porter Wesley Collection will be on display through June 28 and is free and open to the public. Visit broward.libnet

***

ARTISTS-IN-RESIDENCE: History Fort Lauderdale will present its annual show through April 20. The six artists exhibiting are Constance Ivana, Stephanie McMillan, Rucci, Florencia Clement de Grandprey, Jenna Ross and Marene Downs. Call 954-463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.

***

RIVIERA BEACH MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL: Calling all chefs, culinary students, soccerphiles, young artists, and folks who love to throw down on eclectic and international foods, noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 23 at the Riviera Beach Marina, 190 E. 13th St., with a dazzling display of cooking gurus and competitions, artists and sports clinics and demonstrations, and a display of traditions that represent South Florida’s kaleidoscope of cultures. Call 561-655-0151 or email c.ron@kopmn.org.

***

FREE SWIMMING LESSONS: The YMCA of South Florida will once again offer free swim lessons for everyone during their annual “Swim for Jenny” week event March 24 – 28. For details and to register visit ymcasouthflorida.org/swim-forjenny.

***

“GREAT MIGRATIONS”: In collaboration with The Historic Lyric Theater, South Florida PBS presents an evening dedicated to exploring the profound impact of Caribbean and Bahamian migration on Miami’s cultural landscape, featuring a captivating program of live music, immersive storytelling, and thought-provoking discussions, Tuesday, March 25, 6:30 p.m. at The Historic Lyric Theater, 819 Northwest Second Avenue, Miami. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception featuring light bites provided by Jamaica Kitchen and a live performance by Wayne Armond, setting the stage for an immersive experience. Guests will also have the exclusive opportunity to engage with South Florida PBS’s original augmented reality (AR) experience, which brings to life “Miami’s Great Migration Stories” through the voices of local community leaders. Following the reception, attendees will enjoy an exclusive screening of excerpts from WETA’s “Great Migrations: A People on The Move,” the latest work from historian Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr., alongside a screening of South Florida PBS’s original digital series, “Miami’s Great Migration Stories.” The event will conclude with a panel discussion hosted by Nadege Green, founder of Black Miami-Dade, featuring esteemed community leaders with generational migration stories to share: Rosie GordonWallace, founder, Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVCAI); Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields, founder, The Black Archives at The Historic Lyric Theater; Terrance Cribbs-Lorrant, museum executive director / cultural curator. To RSVP visit Eventbrite.com. For “Great Migrations” visit pbs.org/show/great-migrations-apeople-on-the-move/. For The Black Archives at The Historic Lyric Theater visit bahlt.org/. For South Florida PBS visit southfloridapbs.org/.

***

NEW YEAR, NEW EXHIBITS AT MODS: IMAX ﬁlms and STEM-based programs are back to inspire adventure and ignite the imagination at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS), 401 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale. Time travel with Xavier Riddle and his friends and family to meet historical heroes. Soar to thrilling new heights with The Blue Angels. Return to the far reaches of space during Interstellar’s 10th anniversary limited engagement. Unleash your imagination, LEGO Weekends are back on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon – 5 p.m. Visit mods.org or call 954-467-MODS (6637).

***

GRASSY WATERS PRESERVE: Explore expansive wetlands featuring native wildlife, beautiful landscapes, and more at 8264 Northlake Blvd. in suburban West Palm Beach. Hiking, paddling, and programming available with reservation. Call the Nature Center at 561-804-4985 (TTY: 800-955-8771) to RSVP.

***

10TH ANNUAL SANKOFA JAZZ CONCERT: Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center with a night of unforgettable music, April 5, 7 p.m, at the Miami Dade College North Campus, Lehman Theater, 11380 NW 27th Ave., featuring Jazzmeia Horn, three-time Grammy Award nominee and winner of the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album, and Jean Caze, renowned Haitian-American trumpeter and composer. Visit ahcacmiami.org.

***

