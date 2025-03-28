Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center with a night of unforgettable music, April 5, 7 p.m, at the Miami Dade College North Campus, Lehman Theater, 11380 NW 27th Ave., featuring Jazzmeia Horn, three-time Grammy Award nominee and winner of the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album, and Jean Caze, renowned Haitian-American trumpeter and composer. Visit ahcacmiami.org.

***

MIAMI SOCA WEEKEND: Four days of Caribbean carnival culture transform Historic Virginia Key Beach Park into a celebration of soca music and island traditions, presented by Dream Team Events, Red Antz Miami Jouvert and K-PAYA Carnival, with six events featuring an extensive lineup of international DJs and performers, March 27-30, Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami.

***

FESTIVAL OF CLASSICS: A fantastic opportunity to celebrate the contributions of Black artists in classical theater while offering the community a free, high-quality cultural experience by the beach, the 7th annual free public theater event on Saturday, March 29, 1 – 3 p.m., at Las Olas Oceanside Park will feature a dynamic lineup of diverse artists bringing classical works to life; Andre Gainey of the M Ensemble is directing “Knock Me A Kiss”; a compelling scene from “Othello”; and jazz music by Grammy Award-Winning composer/singer Cory Irvin. Call 954-816–3324 or visit graceartscenter.org.

***

WATER WORKS DISTILLATIONS: Life in South Florida is shaped by water – rain, humidity, lush vegetation, marshes, rivers, and miles of shoreline. Join an inspiring evening as the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum welcomes Franklyn Sinanan for an engaging artist talk exploring his work on African Diasporic experiences with water through the lens of Delray Beach’s Black community featured in the current exhibition, Friday, March 28, 6:30 – 9 p.m., at the museum, 170 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach. Call 561-279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

***

“BLUR / OBSCURE / DISTORT”: Photographs from the Norton Museum of Art collection that disrupt the viewer’s sense of time, space, place, and scale, 1450 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach, April 5 – Aug. 24. Call 561-832-5196 or visit norton.org.

***

COFFEE CHOCOLATE & CULTURE EXPO: Join us for 3 days ﬁlled with delicious treats, cultural experiences, and amazing vendors showcasing their products. The event will feature a variety of activities, including business sessions for entrepreneurs, cultural performances, and hands-on demonstrations, March 28 – 30 at the Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl. Visit cocomiramarfl.org.

***

PACT NEHEMIAH ASSEMBLY: People Acting for Community Together (PACT) Clergy and Members to gather 1,000 residents in Miami-Dade’s largest annual interfaith grassroots assembly to demand action from public ofﬁcials on housing and gentriﬁcation, Monday, April 7th at 7 p.m. (doors open 6 p.m.), at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church,10701 SW 184th St., Cutler Bay. Visit miamipact.org.

***

HIP-HOP PHOTO COLLECTION: Iconic images by celebrated photographers at The Art of Hip Hop museum, 299 NW 25th St. in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District. Call 786-580-4678 or visit artofhiphop.com.

***

REVEAL THE BEAUTY: “The Literature and Art of the Harlem Renaissance, organized by the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and curated by Christopher Norwood, founder of Hampton Art Lovers, in consultation with Shawn Christian, professor of English at Florida International University, and AARLCC staff. The new exhibit of rare books and art of the Harlem Renaissance from AARLCC’s Dorothy Porter Wesley Collection will be on display through June 28 and is free and open to the public. Visit broward.libnet

***

ARTISTS-IN-RESIDENCE: History Fort Lauderdale will present its annual show through April 20. The six artists exhibiting are Constance Ivana, Stephanie McMillan, Rucci, Florencia Clement de Grandprey, Jenna Ross and Marene Downs. Call 954-463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.

***

NEW YEAR, NEW EXHIBITS AT MODS: IMAX ﬁlms and STEM-based programs are back to inspire adventure and ignite the imagination at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS), 401 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale. Time travel with Xavier Riddle and his friends and family to meet historical heroes. Soar to thrilling new heights with The Blue Angels. Return to the far reaches of space during Interstellar’s 10th anniversary limited engagement. Unleash your imagination, LEGO Weekends are back on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon – 5 p.m. Visit mods.org or call 954-467-MODS (6637).

***

GRASSY WATERS PRESERVE: Explore expansive wetlands featuring native wildlife, beautiful landscapes, and more at 8264 Northlake Blvd. in suburban West Palm Beach. Hiking, paddling, and programming available with reservation. Call the Nature Center at 561-804-4985 (TTY: 800-955-8771) to RSVP.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com