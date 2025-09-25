TWO INCREDIBLE ON BROADWAY SHOWS: Tickets for Kravis on Broadway are on sale for …

The Wiz, Oct. 21 – 26. The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America in an allnew tour, direct from Broadway. The Baltimore Sun raves “powerhouse performances. Stunning choreography. Visionary sets,” and the Chicago Sun-Times proclaims THE WIZ is “an eye-popping and high-intensity revival!” This groundbreaking twist on “The Wizard of Oz” changed the face of Broadway – from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to ﬁnd her place in a contemporary world. Everybody rejoice – this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road! Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. For tickets visit kravis.org.

‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil, Nov. 20 – 30. Cirque du Soleil productions captivate millions of theatergoers around the globe each year, and ‘Twas the Night Before… marks the company’s ﬁrst and only holiday show. Inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, memorable lines from the cherished tale sparked Cirque’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters and a soundtrack including holiday classics reinvented by Cirque du Soleil. The show was conceived and is directed by James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater. Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. For tickets visit kravis.org.

BROADWAY IN MIAMI – THE WIZ: The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back, Oct. 7-1 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

The groundbreaking twist on “The Wizard of Oz” changed the face of Broadway – from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and ’70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to ﬁnd her place in a contemporary world. Everybody rejoice – this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz and pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road! Tickets at arshtcenter.org.

ANNUAL CREATIVE MARKET: The Armory Art Center, 811 Park Place in West Palm Beach, is accepting artist applications for participation in the 9th year of its juried art festival. Artists are invited to apply in basketry, ceramics, decorative ﬁber, furniture, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, paper, wearable art, wood, leather, sculpture, painting, printmaking, and more. The show is limited to approximately 150 exhibitors, chosen by a jury of highly qualiﬁed 2D and 3D ﬁne artists and craftspeople. The artist application deadline was Sept. 19. The Juried Art Exhibition will highlight the theme “Full Circle.” From oranges to eggs, tree rings to ﬁgure eights, artists will be challenged to close the loop, spiral out of control, and share their sphere of influence. The application deadline is Sept. 26. Visit armoryart.org.

KRAVIS CENTER VOLUNTEERS: The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach is seeking new volunteers in preparation for the 2025 – 2026 season. Volunteer opportunities are available in hospitality and ushering. To become an usher, applicants must complete a training course about Kravis Center operations. The course covers emergency evacuations, seating procedures, show protocols and customer service skills. New Volunteer Orientation for the 2025 – 26 Season will be held in Persson Hall at the Kravis Center on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer must complete an application at kravis.org/volunteer. For other information contact Volunteer Coordinator Karole Cooney at cooney@kravis.org or Glenora Florence at florence@kravis.org.

OLD SCHOOL PARTY: The Dade Deltas Foundation Inc. presents a Soul Train Shades of Denim scholarship fundraising event, Friday, Sept. 26, 7 – 11 p.m., at the Joe Celestin Community Center, 1525 NW 135th St., Miami, featuring live entertainment and DJ, cash raffles and giveaways, 305 Sliders Line Dancers, BYOB,

BYOF. Donation $50 per person, CashApp $DadeDeltas2021 by 9/20/25. Tables of eight. Contact: Dadedeltasfoundation@gmail.com

EMPOWERING ENTREPRENEURS: The Broward County Black Chamber of Commerce hosts keynote speaker Chima Burey on “Strategies for Growth, Financing and Contract Success,” Thursday, Oct. 2, 6 – 8:30 p.m., at the AfricanAmerican Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

TRUCK OR TREAT – RIVIERA BEACH: Friday, Oct. 31, Dan Calloway -Tate Recreation Center, 1420 W 10th St., Riviera Beach. Call 561-840-0166.

