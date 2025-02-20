THE COOKOUT: A flavor-packed backyard bash. PHOTO COURTESY OF SOBEWFF

Miami – Get ready to ﬁre up your appetite! The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) is back.

The Cookout hosted by JJ Johnson and Angela Yee is a celebration of grilled favorites, soulful bites, and laid-back vibes. Join us Saturday, Feb. 22, 4 – 7 p.m. at Eden Roc Miami Beach for a feast complete with good music, great company, and unforgettable food.

Investing in Black culture is priority #1 for chef JJ Johnson. The James Beard Award-winning chef, author, and TV personality has made it his personal and professional mission to amplify Black culture through food – to use food not merely as a means of breaking boundaries and building bridges but to reimagine it as a model for rewriting history.

"The Cookout" is Chef JJ’s way of reclaiming and celebrating the beauty and sheer brilliance of African American cuisine. It’s an opportunity to relish and honor the individuals who have breathed life into this extraordinary culinary tradition. As the visionary behind this unique SOBEWFF walkaround event, hosted by the founder of FIELDTRIP, Chef JJ aims to spotlight dishes that form the rich tapestry of Black culture.

In addition, the inaugural Overtown Gospel Brunch is bringing together amazing food, soulful live gospel music and a community of love to celebrate the rich culinary history of Overtown on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Red Rooster Overtown, 920 NW 2nd Ave. in Miami, hosted by Marcus Samuelsson, award-winning celebrity chef and owner of the Red Rooster Overtown and Red Rooster Harlem restaurants.

Restaurateur, author, activist and award-winning Food Network celebrity chef Samuelsson, the esteemed chef behind many restaurants worldwide, including the Red Rooster Overtown and Red Rooster Harlem restaurants, will host one of this year’s highlight events.

"I’m excited to celebrate the historic Overtown community,” said Samuelsson. “Gospel Brunch brings together the incredibly talented Black-owned businesses within the community for an unforgettable brunch ﬁlled with amazing vibes and delicious eats.”

Patrons can expect a brunch menu packed with creative twists that reflect the diverse culinary lifestyles of the talented chefs joining Samuelsson.

Featured 2025 Chefs Include:

Chef Donaven Jackson, Jackson Bros Ice Cream, Miami

Chef Travis Reece, Chef Reece Kitchen, Davie

Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Red Rooster Overtown, Miami

Chef J. Santiago, J Adel’s Eatery, Miami Chef Derek Turton. World Famous House of Mac

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival is a national, star-studded, four-day South Florida destination event showcasing the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities.

Proceeds from SOBEWFF beneﬁt the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.

Tickets available at sobewff.org/overtown/. Space is limited. Early purchase is recommended.