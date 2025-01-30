THE OVERTOWN GOSPEL BRUNCH: Bringing together amazing food, soulful live gospel music and a community of love to celebrate the rich culinary history of Overtown on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Red Rooster Overtown, hosted by Marcus Samuelsson, award-winning celebrity chef and owner of the Red Rooster Overtown and Red Rooster Harlem restaurants. PHOTO COURTESY OF SOBEWFF.COM

Miami – The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) is launching the inaugural Overtown Gospel Brunch on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Red Rooster Overtown, 920 NW 2nd Ave. in Miami.

The festival is a national, star-studded, four-day South Florida destination event showcasing the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities.

Marcus Samuelsson and Friends will host one of this year’s highlight events bringing together amazing food, soulful live gospel music and a community of love to celebrate the rich culinary history of Overtown.

Restaurateur, author, activist and award-winning Food Network celebrity chef Samuelsson is the esteemed chef behind many restaurants worldwide, including the Red Rooster Overtown and Red Rooster Harlem restaurants.

"I’m excited to celebrate the historic Overtown community,” said Samuelsson. “Gospel Brunch brings together the incredibly talented Black-owned businesses within the community for an unforgettable brunch filled with amazing vibes and delicious eats.”

Patrons can expect a brunch menu packed with creative twists that reflect the diverse culinary lifestyles of the talented chefs joining Samuelsson.

Featured 2025 chefs include:

Chef Donaven Jackson, Jackson Bros Ice Cream, Miami

Chef Travis Reece, Chef Reece Kitchen, Davie

Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Red Rooster Overtown, Miami Chef J. Santiago, J Adel’s Eatery, Miami

Chef Derek Turton. World Famous House of Mac

Proceeds from SOBEWFF benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality &

Tourism Management at Florida International University.

Tickets are $175, available at sobewff.org/overtown/. Space is limited. Early purchase is recommended.