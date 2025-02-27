PHOTOS COURTESY OF CIRCLE OF ONE MARKETING, BY TYRA ROBINSON (TRPHOTO._)

MIAMI – The South Beach Wine & Food Festival again celebrated the beauty and brilliance of African American cuisine and the gourmets who produced it during the annual feast of good music, great company, and unforgettable food last weekend. Major highlights included The Cookout on Saturday hosted by JJ Johnson and Angela Yee and the Overtown Gospel Brunch on Sunday hosted by Marcus Samuelsson, award-winning celebrity chef and owner of the Red Rooster. Crowds of foodies delighted in the works of the gastros in action who also included Chefs Michael Reed, Taneisha Bernal, Jorian Blair, Oneil Blake, Kia Damon, Joel Franklin, Donaven Jackson, JJ Johnson, Travis Reece, Michael Reed, Daren Reid, Hugh Sinclair, Christopher Walker, Manny Washington, J. Santiago, Derek Turton and other featured chefs and culinary personalities. Proceeds from SOBEWFF beneﬁt the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University. Visit sobewff.org.