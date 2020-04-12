PHOTO COURTESY OF FAMU

TALLAHASSEE– Florida A&M University (FAMU) has named Deidré Keller, J.D., associate dean of the Claude W. Pettit College of Law at Ohio Northern University, as the new dean of the College of Law in Orlando.

Keller’s appointment completes the University’s leadership search for the College of Law, which has been without a permanent dean since 2018. She begins work in July.

“Professor Deidré Keller is a highly regarded scholar whose leadership vision aligns strongly with FAMU’s strategic priorities and initiatives,” said President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “We look forward to all of the ‘great things’ the College of Law students, faculty and staff will accomplish under her leadership.”

Keller currently serves as the associate dean for Academic Affairs and is a tenured professor at the Claude W. Pettit College of Law at Ohio Northern

University, in Ada, Ohio, about 63 miles from Toledo. Her academic experience includes teaching a variety of law courses, including subjects such as Property, Intellectual Property, and the Legal History of Montgomery, Alabama.

Her writing is centered on intellectual property, personhood theory and critical race theory. Academically, she strives to evaluate intellectual property while emphasizing racial justice.

Keller worked as an attorney with the law ﬁrms Sutherland Asbill & Brennan, LLP, and Seyfarth Shaw, LLP. Her legal expertise includes procurement, registration and enforcement of intellectual property rights. She represented individuals as well as publicly traded companies.

A native of Georgetown, Guyana, Keller grew up in the Bronx, New York. She earned a juris doctor with honors from Emory University School of Law as well as a Bachelor of Arts in English and Sociology from Yale University.

“Keller’s stellar academic credentials and diverse set of professional experiences in the legal and academic ﬁelds made her an ideal candidate for this position,” said Maurice Edington, Ph.D., provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “She has articulated a clear and ambitious vision for the College, and I am conﬁdent that she will provide strong, dynamic and transformational leadership as the next dean.”

Keller joined Ohio Northern University in 2010 as an assistant professor of law. She was promoted to full professor with tenure in 2016. In 2018, she was appointed associate dean for Academic Affairs. She also serves as cochair of the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion commission and vice-chair of the University’s budget and appropriations committee.

An advocate for social justice and reform, Keller is enthusiastic about taking the helm of the FAMU law school.

“My family and I are thrilled to be moving to Orlando and joining the College of Law FAMUly,” she said. “The College’s location in one of the country’s fastest growing cities, with thriving business and legal communities, plus the University’s illustrious history, make FAMU Law an ideal place to continue my work.”