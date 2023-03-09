Staff Report

MIAMI, Fla. – Ten Miami-based changemakers were honored at the inaugural 2023 Black Achievers Awards for their outstanding work in their respective ﬁelds.

The ceremony and mixer were created to recognize and celebrate the Black professionals, community organizers and activists who have made signiﬁcant contributions to the South Florida community.

Jack Daniels partnered with local Black-owned women’s businesses to curate and produce the awards presentation that closed out Black History month at the Historic Hampton House in Miami.

Honorees included Isiah "Zaybo" Thomas (co-founder Roots Collective), Whenda "Wanda" Tima (founder L’Union Suite), Stichiz (103.5 The Beat Radio Personality), Dr. Geden Franck (sports medicine physician, Memorial Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine), Michaeljohn Green (deputy director of Economic Development, Miami-Dade County), Barbara Jaques (founder JACQ’S Skincare), Ashley Gantt, Esq. (Florida state representative), Chanel T. Rowe, Esq. (founding & managing partner at Uriel Law), Daniel Agnew (cofounder, Roots Collective), and James "Munch" Mungin (Roots Collective).

The invitation-only event featured a vintage Black excellence theme that naturally flowed with the ambiance of the Hampton House’s decor.

The event was a collaborative venture of Black Miami women entrepreneurs: Alexis Brown, founder of SocialXChange; Ernisha Randolph, founder of Sweet Butter Hospitality Group; and Janéy Tate, publisher of Hy-Lo News.

"We’re excited to come together and recognize our peers and new rising stars in South Florida. There is so much commentary about the brain drain and losing talent and millennial talent leaving South Florida, but this is a counter narrative to that," said Brown. "The Black Achievers Awards celebrates what is great about Black South Florida and our contributions."

The women pooled their resources and used their expertise in their industries on their mission to highlight the region’s entrepreneurial leaders and activists.

"We are celebrating Black entrepreneurship and excellence and recognizing our Black entrepreneurial ecosystem who have undeniably impacted the South Florida community," said Randolph, owner of We Shuckin restaurants.

The women want to focus on people in the community who go unsung but deserve recognition.