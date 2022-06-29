Davie, Fla. – Air Pros USA, a leading residential and commercial air conditioning services company, has announced the appointment of Richard Outram, FCCA, CPA, CFE, CGMA, as its chief ﬁnancial ofﬁcer.

With more than 35 years of experience in ﬁnancial management, Outram will lead Air Pros USA’s ﬁnancial initiatives and develop strategies to optimize the company’s ﬁnancial performance as they continue to rapidly grow and acquire new businesses.

Outram has extensive expertise in executive ﬁnancial management, leading companies through strategic phases of proﬁtable organic and acquisitive growth and life cycles.

In his previous role as CFO at Cinch Homes Services, Outram led the company through transformation and signiﬁcant growth.

“As Air Pros USA continues to double their revenue yearly, it is my goal to keep them in a strong ﬁnancial position for prime opportunities and investments,” said Outram. “I am excited to join their team at this critical time of expansion.”

Outram is a certiﬁed public accountant, certiﬁed management accountant, and certiﬁed fraud examiner.

He serves as a board member of Financial Executives International’s South Florida Chapter and the nonproﬁt Step up for Students.

Outram also has authored several books including “Cracking the CFO Code- Relationship Selling to Finance Executives,” and the childrens’ ﬁnancial literacy series, “The Adventures of Exokid and the Teachings of Money” and “The Adventures of Exokid – Growing Financial Wings.”

He also hosts the podcast series “Prepare4 Growth,” where he discusses leadership.

Air Pros USA was founded as a father-son business in Fort Lauderdale, with a single truck and two people.

Since then the company has grown to more than $100 million in annual revenue, employs 500 people, and serves more than a half million customers in multiple markets.

Outram’s hiring comes at a key moment in Air Pros USA’s development as the company continues to grow its national presence in new cities and states.

Air Pros USA recently entered the Louisiana market in 2022 and now operates in eight states and more than a dozen metro areas including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane.

Richard’s approach to ﬁnancial management will help Air Pros USA identify key partnerships for development in new markets,” Anthony Perera, founder and CEO of Air Pros USA.

“His long track record of achieving results for fast growing companies will help guide our team as we work towards exceeding our 2021 records and ensure we stay on that trajectory.”

For other information visit airprosusa.com.