West Palm Beach, Fla. – The Black Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County invited the public Friday to tour and discover the resources and amenities at the organization’s new ofﬁces at 560 Village Blvd., Suite 120 in West Palm Beach, inside of eSuites. The Quarterly Member Mixer provided opportunities for networking, strengthening connections, ﬁnding mentors, collaborating on community projects, and connecting with community leaders, including Chamber Board members, above from left, Bruce Lewis, Grasford Smith, Freda Lucas, state Rep. Jervonte Edmonds and Chamber President Joseph Sanches. (Not pictured are board members Keely Gideon-Taylor, Dr. Deeawn Roundtree, Mark Parks, Clive Henry, Leontyne Brown, Frank Hayden, Brian Oliver, Pamela Stewart, Thais Sullivan, Kenyon Link and Katrina Long Robinson.) The organization said the event was not just a celebration, “but a beacon for future collaborations and growth.” Visit blackchamberpbc.com/.