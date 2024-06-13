SHARE ON:

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Estella Holmes, 78, died June 5. Service 11am Friday, June 14, at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church.

Wille B. Brown, 89, died June 7. Service 10am Saturday, June 15, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Lula Mae Myers, 86, died May 29. Graveside service 11am Saturday, June 15, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Carriette Jacobs Shingles, 69, died June 2. Memorial service 12 noon Saturday, June 15, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Betsey Mobley Johnson, 86, died June 7. Service 10am Saturday, June 22, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Carolyn Kemp, 89, died May 27. Arrangements are pending.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Paul Parrish, 64, retired carnival cruise lines, died June 1. Service 11am Thursday, June 13, at Morning Star MBC.

Wellington Ferguson, 70, MDCPS custodian, died June 3. Service 11am Friday, June 14, at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

Nalani Allen, 6 months, died May 12. Service 11am Friday, June 14, at Kingdom Builders Ministries.

Ellaween Davis, 81, homemaker, died June 5. Service 11am Saturday, June 15, at Community Church of Praise and Deliverance.

Sharunda Jones-Pruitt, 47, life insurance broker, died May 28. Memorial service 1pm Saturday, June 15, at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Willie James King, 86, mechanic, died June 6 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Service 10am Saturday at 93rd Street Baptist Church.

Deloris Elaine McField, 82, certiﬁed nursing assistant, died June 5 at Trustbridge Nursing Home. Service 12pm Saturday in the Chapel.