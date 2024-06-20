ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Betsey Mobley Johnson, 86, died June 7. Service 10am Saturday, June 22, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Ethel Monroe, 87, died June 10. Service Saturday, June 22 at Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church. Time TBD.

Jennifer Lewin, Arrangements are pending.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Glenesa R. Lee, 33, hostess, died June 9. Visitation 5 to 6pm Friday, June 21, at Jay Johnson Funeral Home. Musical celebration 7-9pm Friday, June 21, at The House of God, Inc., Florida City.

Katrina J. Hare, 77, nurse’s aide, died June 10. Service 1pm Saturday, June 22, at The National Church of God, Perrine.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Lillian Taylor Washington, owner and funeral director of Taylor-Washington Mortuary, died June 11 at Hialeah Hospital. Viewing 4-8pm, Friday at Church of the Perfection, 9150 NW 17th Avenue, Miami, FL. 33147. Service 11am, Saturday at St. James A.M.E. Church.