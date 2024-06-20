WELLINGTON, Fla. – Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were ﬁnally informed of their freedom more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Top Juneteenth events in South Florida included Saturday’s Freedom Day Cultural Festival in partnership with the Sickle Cell Foundation of Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast, Inc., at the Wellington Amphitheater. On the back of his Tshirt, left, West Palm Beach NAACP Branch President Alfred Fields echoes legendary abolitionist Frederick Douglass’ classic advice – “Agitate! Agitate! Agitate!” – as he greets the Rev. Dr. J.R. Thicklin, president and CEO of Destiny By Choice, Inc.

FAMILY: Sisters Sherran and Demetria Henley, left, enjoying the Freedom Day Cultural Festival. Masterful musician Jesse Jones Jr. joined others including his three-time Grammy-nominated nephew Melton Mustafa Jr., right, and renowned Chef Winston William of Catering CC, for the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum’s Father’s Day Evening of Dinner & Jazz on Sunday in the Field House at Old School Square in Delray Beach.

FOR A CAUSE: Sickle Cell Foundation CEO and West Palm Beach Commissioner Shalonda Warren, from left, joins other models Toccoa Lenair, Theresa Powery, Shenetria Moore and Jasmine Lewis in the annual Juneteenth fashion show supporting the foundation.

NORTON JUNETEENTH: Audience enjoying dancers from SoulMovement; with dance director Samantha Tiel, choreography by Let It Flow, LLC, drumming by Livin The Rhythm, Saturday at the museum of art in downtown West Palm Beach.