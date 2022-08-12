SHARE ON:

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Tom Young, 94, died August 7. Memorial service will be held 11am Friday, August 12, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Cheryl Dunbar, 52, died July 26. Service will be held 10am Saturday, August 13, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Roberta White, 84, died July 29. Memorial service will be held 1pm Saturday, August 13, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Mary F. Brewer, 87, died August 1. Service will be held 3pm Saturday, August 13, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Joseph Wilson, 69, died August 2. Service will be held 10am Saturday, August 20, at Hope Church of Christ (Hollywood).

Marilyn Laramore Bozeman, 59, died August 4. Arrangements are pending.

Arthur Neely, 67, died August 8. Arrangements are pending.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Edna Johnson Williams, 94, retired librarian, died July 31. Service will be held 10am Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church.

Mattie Mae Coney, 79, homemaker, died July 31. Service will be held 11am Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Miami Gardens.