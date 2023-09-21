BAYARD RUSTIN: Balanced many competing factions in the frenetic work ahead of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. PHOTO COURTESY OF BIOGRAPHY.COM

TORONTO (AP) – Bayard Rustin, the civil rights activist and primary architect of the 1963 March on Washington, who often worked tirelessly out of the limelight, takes center stage in the new Netflix drama "Rustin.“

The ﬁlm, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, stars Colman Domingo as Rustin, a towering ﬁgure who worked for decades alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and whose vision of the March on Washington – site of the "I Have a Dream" speech – led to one of the most indelible moments of American history.

"I believe in social dislocation and creative trouble,“ Rustin once said.

"Rustin," directed by veteran theater and ﬁlm director George C. Wolfe, is the ﬁrst narrative feature from Higher Ground, Barack and Michelle Obama`s production company. Led by a powerhouse performance by Domingo that`s already being called a likely Academy Award nomination for best actor, "Rustin" aims to celebrate a pivotal but undersung civil rights hero.

"So much of what he did was compassionate and fueled by responsibility – not arrogance but responsibility," says Wolfe. "He had a brain that was organizationally astonishing. What would make him heroic was not fueled by selfishness. And he was funny."

Rustin, who died in 1987, was an openly gay Black man, who lived through a time when being either was enough to put him in jail. In 1953, Rustin spent 50 days in jail and was registered as a sex offender – a conviction that was posthumously pardoned in 2020 by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Wolfe, a major theater ﬁgure who directed Tony Kushner’s "Angels in America: Millennium Approaches" and Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning "Topdog/Underdog" and created the musical "Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk, ‘" was initially drawn to Rustin as a subject after learning about him while working as creative director for the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta. Wolfe, himself a Black and gay man with a laser-focus for putting together a production, identiﬁed strongly with Rustin`s sense of purpose and his refusal to be neatly deﬁned.

Rustin, a Pennsylvania-raised Quaker, was famously hard to pin down. The illegitimate son of an immigrant from the West Indies, he was a communist, then a socialist and paciﬁst who believed strongly in nonviolent protest. During World War II, he spent 28 months in prison for refusing military service. Later, he became a prominent supporter of Israel.

After personal experiences of discrimination, he became committed to eradicating segregation. Rustin helped organize the ﬁrst freedom rides and once spent 22 days on a North Carolina chain gang after being arrested on one ride. He was a central planner of the 19551956 Montgomery bus boycott.

Former President Obama, who awarded Rustin the Congressional Medal of Freedom in 2013, gave some suggestions to Wolfe after seeing a cut of the ﬁlm.

"His notes were very smart and very thorough and they were deeply helpful," says Wolfe. "Nobody loves hearing notes. But it’s helpful when they’re smart."

"Rustin," which will open in select theaters Nov. 3 and arrive on Netflix on Nov. 17, is Wolfe`s second straight ﬁlm for the streaming service, following the Oscarnominated "Ma Rainey`s Black Bottom.“ The 2020 ﬁlm featured Chadwick Boseman in one of his ﬁnal performances. Wolfe acknowledges there would have been a part for Boseman in "Rustin."

"Rustin" dramatizes the frenetic work ahead of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom and Rustin`s balancing of many competing factions, from the NAACP to labor unions and police forces. The supporting cast includes Chris Rock as NAACP director Roy Wilkins, Jeffrey Wright as Baptist pastor Adam Clayton Powell Jr., Audra McDonald as activist Ella Baker and Aml Ameen as King.

"People never remember the work. It is the collective," says Wolfe "When one person gives one of the greatest oratory speeches ever in the history of this county, it`s totally understandable. But that sense of the collective and what it takes to do the thing needs to be honored."