FERNANDO JONES BLUES CAMP: Local youths performing on the Margaritaville at Sea at the Port of Palm Beach and ﬁnding their voices and their rhythm in a supportive community. PHOTOS COURTESY OF JASON HUNTER

West Palm Beach, Fla. – For 12year-old Dontorious "DJ" Hernandez, attending a music camp over the winter break was a dream come true. But when he stepped into the 5th Fernando Jones Blues Camp at Keiser University, an unforgettable experience awaited the talented drummer.

“I am loving this,” said the 5th grader from Grassy Waters Elementary School. “I can’t believe I am learning from and playing with Mr. Fernando Jones. He’s like the BB King of Blues!” His enthusiasm was shared by 23 fellow campers during the five-day music camp, an immersive journey into the rich history of blues. Under the guidance of Fernando Jones, a music professor and founding director of the Blues Ensemble at Columbia College Chicago, the young musicians were introduced to the fundamentals of a genre with deep roots and cultural significance.

Jones, who runs music camps in 21 cities, including London, Tokyo, and Havana, Cuba, brought a wealth of experience to the program.

Organized by the KOP Mentoring Network and hosted at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, the camp offered participants hands-on instrument instruction, ensemble rehearsals, and masterclasses led by seasoned blues artists.

Kacy Young, director of the Riviera Beach Parks and Recreation Department, one of the camp’s sponsors, emphasized its dual mission: “It’s about more than just music – it’s about nurturing a passion for blues while creating a supportive space where young artists can flourish.”

Each day following class, the campers showcased their progress through live performances at venues across the county, including Margaritaville at Sea at the Port of Palm Beach, the Drive Shack in West Palm Beach, the Lindsey Davis Senior Center and at Boulevard Subs, a local restaurant in Riviera Beach.

Standout performances came from DJ Hernandez and keyboard player Tavares “TJ” Jackson who impressed seniors at the Davis Center with their lively rendition of blues tunes.

The camp’s local sponsors and community partners included the Sue Twyford Memorial Fund of the Community Foundation, the City of Delray Beach, US Department of Housing and Urban Development, MCO Construction & Services, Inc., and Sweet Life Nutrition, among others.

“We’re not just teaching them music,” said Jones. “We’re helping them build confidence, creativity, and a sense of community. Our goal is to inspire the next generation of blues musicians and give them the tools they need to succeed.”