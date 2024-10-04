“THE LAST SUN OF THE HAMPTON HOUSE”: World premiere of the innovative musical, hosted by the Historic Hampton House Museum and Cultural Center, in partnership with acclaimed playwright and Miami native Keith C. Wade, Oct. 4-6, with performances at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday, at 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami. The “immersive theatrical experience” offers a dazzling journey through musical, visual, and emotional landscapes chronicling vivid memories and true-life stories, as told by Keith’s beloved parents Henry and Barbara Wade, employees of the Hampton House, who met, fell in love, eventually married, and worked there during its heyday from 1964 to 1975. Keith their only child, grew up hearing all the intriguing details of parties and celebrations shared by his parents. The narrative is enriched with original musical scores by Danette Inyang and Jerald Dorsett, transporting the audience back to relive the events that shaped the rich history of this national treasure. Tickets at Eventbrite.com or the Historic Hampton House at 305-638-5800.

***

MIDDLE-CLASS SUMMIT: OIC of South Florida presents a two-day, mission-centric event dedicated to addressing the challenges facing the middle class and those aspiring to enter it; an interactive conference to deﬁne, build, elevate and sustain middle-class Americans facing economic, housing and health care challenges continuing Oct. 3 at the Hardrock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood. The summit is open to the public and tickets are available at middleclasssummit.com.

***

TRAVELING WITH DENELLA RI’CHARD: “Cruising the World of Endless Possibilities” is a one-hour cruise special airing in national syndication through Oct. 13, charting a course from the cozy charm of intimate ships to the awe-inspiring beauty of hidden gems and iconic landscapes, promising an insider’s perspective on the endless possibilities of cruising. Visit gfntv.com/episodes/traveling-with-denellarichard-cruise-special/ to watch. Stay engaged with the show on Facebook and Instagram for exclusive behind-the-scenes content and updates.

***

NEW HORIZONS GALA: The pioneering community mental health center and leader in mental health care celebrates its 50th anniversary on Oct. 4, 7 p.m. – midnight at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami. The milestone event will celebrate ﬁve decades of essential mental health services, innovative treatment programs, and life-changing support to individuals and families. Attire: evening wear. Tickets available at Eventbrite/New Horizons Golden Jubilee or by calling 305506-5219.

***

AMERICOLOR: Palm Beach Atlantic University hosts the Urban Color Fields exhibition featuring the works of street photographer Dennis Church, known for his vibrant and dynamic street photography, on view through Oct. 4, 2024, at the Tauni De Lesseps Art Gallery in The Warren Library, 300 Pembroke Pl., West Palm Beach. Visit library.pba.edu.

***

KRAVIS CENTER PUBLIC TICKET ON-SALE DAY: More than 300 performances and events within the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts’ 2024-2024 LIVE AMPLIFIED! Season go on sale to the public on Saturday, Oct. 5 starting at 10 a.m. World-renowned music sensations, hilarious comedy, fun-ﬁlled family fare, dynamic dance, classical concerts, international stars, mesmerizing magical acts and more will be available online or in person at the Kravis Center box ofﬁce: by phone, 561-832-7469; or in person at the Box Ofﬁce, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Visit kravis.org/performance-calendar for the 2024 – 2025 season lineup and kravis.org/brochure to view the 2024 – 2025 season brochure.

***

BEACH BALL 2024: The YMCA of South Florida kicks off the fall season with its annual event presented by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood. The Beach Ball beneﬁts the water safety and drowning prevention programs at the YMCA. Visit ymcasouthflorida.org/beach-ball/ 954-334-9622, ext. 1045.

***

THE HOUSE STILL STANDS”: Commemoration Reception and preview of the 100th anniversary of The Spady House, and closing reception for “Portrait of Ozie Franklin Youngblood: A Man of the 20th Century.” Featuring an artist’s talk with Serge Strosberg, portrait viewing and light refreshments, Saturday, Oct. 5, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Spady Museum, 170 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach. Cost $20, register at spadymuseum.com/events-timeline/ or call 561-279-8883.

***

MORE MOCA: The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami presents new group exhibition from permanent collection, “World Discovered Under Other Skies” and “Dwelling on the Invisible,” as Haitian-born artist Manuel Mathieu makes U.S. debut with two shows, on view through Oct. 6. Visit mocanomi.org.

***

FROST MUSEUM MIAMI: Exhibitions such as Journey into Space in the 250-seat Frost Planetarium with surround sound and a vast dome takes you on dazzling visual odysseys to outer space. The three-level Aquarium carries you from the surface to the depths of South Florida’s crucial aquatic ecosystems and beyond, at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call 305-434-9600 or visit frostscience.org.

***

FLORIDA INT’L TRADE & CULTURAL EXPO: Connect your business to the world. Exhibit and sell your products and services to more than 70 countries at the World Expo Marketplace. Meet world leaders. Export/import panels and receptions. Free general admission, Oct. 23-24, Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Register by Oct. 15, visit ﬁtcexpo.com or call 954-357-6400

***

RICHARD BONA AT THE LYRIC: Known for his incredible talent and magnetic stage presence, the Grammy-winning musician, and one of the most accomplished international bass players, composers and multi-instrumentalists, Bona’s performance of world, jazz and Afropop music promises an evening that will leave you in awe. Sponsored by the Sunshine Jazz Organization, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami. Visit sunshinejazz.org.

***

