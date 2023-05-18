JAZZ BRUNCH: The South Beach Jazz Festival Honors & Awards Brunch, Sunday. May 21, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Call Me Cuban. Visit sobejazzfestival.com

***

TRINDY GOURMET CUSTOMER APPRECIATION: Trindy Gourmet Cafe, located in the Historic Northwest District in West Palm Beach is closing its doors at Cityside Suites. Enjoy a complimentary breakfast in appreciation of the community’s years of support on Wednesday, May 24 from 8-11:30 a.m. at the cafe at 407 N. Rosemary Ave. in West Palm Beach. You must get your free breakfast ticket at Trindygourmet.com or Trindy gourmet on Facebook and Instagram. Ticket registration available on eventbrite starting Friday, May 19 on social media platforms. See you May 24 as we appreciate your service with a free breakfast! See you there and remember to register online!

***

HAITIAN HERITAGE MONTH @ MOCA: “Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew” provides a focused look at the career of the Birmingham, Ala.-born artist and musician, through Oct. 1 at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., Miami. The exhibition, curated by MOCAcurator Adeze Wilford, will feature 70 works including foundational “sandstone” sculptures, new works on paper and large-scale quilt paintings that depict faces. Holley’s influence on Southern art is highlighted in a section he curated featuring works from artists such as Miami native Purvis Young, Thornton Dial, Mary T. Smith and Hawkins Bowling. MOCA’s May programming also includes Teen Art Force Exhibition and Fashion Show, Friday, May 26, 6-6:30 p.m.; Jazz at MOCA: Featuring The CieL Experience, Friday, May 26, (seating starts at 7 p.m.). Visit mocanomi.org.

***

"CELEBRATING FREEDOM: HAITI AND FLORIDA": A three-day program series celebrating Haitian Flag Day and Florida’s Emancipation Day, May 18-20 at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. Events include two evening programs (one ticketed, one free) on May 18 and 19 as well as a free Florida Emancipation Day family celebration, with food trucks, festivities, crafts, storytelling and face painting. For questions about the events contact Tameka Hobbs at 954-357-6149 or thobbs@broward.org.

***

INSIDE | OUTSIDE: The Box Gallery exhibition on view through May 31 showcases the unique and original work of artists who have created outside of traditional art circles and includes a range of media, including painting, sculpture, and mixed media, at 811 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach, Florida. Free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Visit theboxgallery.info or call 786-5211199.

***

THE GENIUS SPECIES: Ten North Group presents a group exhibition curated by artist and scholar Anya Wallace, on view at The Arts & Recreation Center (The ARC) in Opa-locka, 675 Ali Baba Ave, through May 31. Wallace curates a restorative and playful art environment featuring the work of Christina Edwards, Grace Hampton, Ciara Newton, Briana Pizarro, Ebony Y. Rhodes, T. Thompson and Sarah Stefana Smith, spannng various mediums as tactics for expression and exploration into issues surrounding race, nationality, class, gender, orientation, religion and education.

***

FREE FAMILY FESTIVAL AT AARLCC: Enjoy a day of fun for the whole family at the 18th Annual Children’s BookFest, the official kick-off for Broward County Library’s 2023 Summer Learning Program, held from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m on Saturday, June 3 at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Register for our free Summer Learning and enjoy a book giveaway, prize raffle, entertainers, crafts, face painting, activities, costumed characters, local authors, vendors and a virtual reality demo. Email BCLSummer@broward.org or call 954-3576282.

***

“I GOT BANK” CONTEST: OneUnited Bank announces its 13th Annual “I Got Bank!” National Financial Literacy Contest where ten children will win a $1,000 savings account. To make financial literacy a core value of the Black community, the bank is offering a free “I Got Bank” E-Book. Students from across the country between the ages of 8 and 12 are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives. Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 30, 2023. The bank will choose ten winners and award each a $1,000 savings account at OneUnited Bank by Aug. 31, 2023. Visit oneunited.com/book.

***

BLACK PEARL SINGS! In Depression-era Texas, two women from very different backgrounds discover the other holds the key to everything they’ve each been searching for. “Black Pearl Sings!” tells the evocative story of an unlikely bond, the preservation of musical heritage, and the human need for hope and healing. Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces the lineup for its 2023 Summer Season, featuring a three-show Mainstage Series and a threeshow Cabaret Series. With its mission to make theatre accessible to as many people as possible, FST offers all three Summer Mainstage productions or all three Summer Cabaret shows for as little as $49. Subscriptions on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.

***

MELTON MUSTAFA JR. FREE CONCERT: Pompano Beach Arts welcomes the Grammy-nominated saxophone player back to the Ali Cultural Arts Center as we celebrate Black Music Month. He will be performing with a group of outstanding musicians and audiences on a melodious journey through the history and impact of jazz. The evening will also feature the art of spoken word by renowned poet Eccentrich. This free performance will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. Register at pompanobeacharts.org

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com