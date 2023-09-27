HOW TO DO BUSINESS: With Miami Dade County & Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Guest speakers will provide the information about the beneﬁts and requirement, a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and small business owners to network and gain valuable insights. Thursday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. -1 p.m., Town of Cutler Bay Council Chambers, 10720 Caribbean Blvd, Cutler Bay. Call 305-247-2332.

***

WOMEN OF COLOR EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE: Twelfth annual event Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, 505 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, focusing on educating and motivating dynamic women of color to lead organizations, launch effective campaigns and take full advantage of technology in today’s marketplace. From ﬁnancial health to physical wellness, attendees will be able to hear from nationally renowned speakers, participate in thoughtprovoking breakout sessions, and network with other trailblazing leaders from every corner of the state and nation. Visit nationalwomenofcolor.com.

***

22ND ANNUAL POWER LUNCH: The Friends of Jack & Jill Center, a support group of volunteers committed to developing community awareness, fundraising and program assistance for Jack & Jill Center’s children and their families, hosts the 22nd Annual Power Lunch, Sept. 28, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., at First Baptist Downtown Event Center, 301 East Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-463-8772, ext. 206 oremail jswercheck@jackandjillcenter.org.

***

THE COMMODORES: Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. Tickets start at $29, visit Kravis.org or call 561-832-7469.

***

“STATE OF BLACK MIAMI 2023”: The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB) will host a Village Dialogue from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22nd Ave., ﬁrst floor conference room, Miami. Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III and other elected ofﬁcials will participate. Call 305-375-4606.

***

COMMUNITY WORKSHOP: Virginia Key Beach Park Trust Chairwoman Christine King hosts to discuss the planning process for establishing a civil rights museum, Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami. To RSVP call 305-960-4600 or email info@virginiakeybeachpark.net.

***

FITCE: The 8th Annual Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo returns with expanded opportunities for international trade and cultural exchange. International heads of state and high-level government ofﬁcials and their delegations representing more than 74 countries, national agencies, businesses, and attendees will gather for the free event Wednesday through Thursday, October 4 – 5 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. Pre-registration open until Friday, September 29, 2023, and strongly encouraged, call 954-357-6400 or visit FITCExpo.com.

***

CONVERSATION WITH SUPERINTENDENT: Broward County School Board presents Dr. Peter B. Licata on Thursday, Oct. 5 at Westpine Middle School, 9393 N.W. 50th St., Sunrise, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Bags, purses and backpacks not permitted inside the venue. Meetings livestreamed at becon.tv/townhall. Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole and American Sign Language interpreters will be available onsite

***

MEDWEEK: A premier event for minority businesses, the 41st Annual Florida MEDWeek Financial Power Lunch and B2B Matchmaker Conference, Friday, Oct. 6, at the FIU Kovens Conference Center, 3000 NW 151 St., Miami, provides a unique platform for businesses to connect with government agencies, corporations, and international partners. This year, the conference will prominently feature the ofﬁcial launch of the MBDA Capital Readiness Program. Call 786-515-0670.

***

TIPSY MUSIC FESTIVAL: TMF returns to Miami for its 2023 edition, with the Caribbean’s ﬁnest talent to take the stage on Friday, Oct. 6 from 3 p.m. to midnight. at the Historic Virginia Key Beach, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, with an electrifying lineup of renowned headliners and emerging talents like Machel Montano (Soca), Valiant (Dancehall Reggae), Kai (Konpa), Bunji Garlin (Soca), Nailah Blackmon (Calypso/Soca), Skinny Fabulous (Soca) and host of dj’s like Giselle the Wassi One, Jus Jay, Kevin Crown, DJ Puffy, Stakz and many more. Visit tipsymusicfestival.com.

***

RECOVERY MONTH: Join the Peer Coalition of Florida, as we explore the signiﬁcance of Recovery Month 2023, which aims to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the nation’s strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible, on Thursday, Oct.12, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET. We’ll discuss various strategies, resources, and initiatives contributing to a successful recovery journey. You’ll have the opportunity to connect with peers, professionals, and experts in the ﬁeld, fostering a supportive community and breaking down barriers and stigma surrounding substance use disorder and mental health conditions. Visit peersupportfl.org.

***

“THRESHOLDS”: A new exhibit at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, featuring a collection that marks the milestones of a life journey, through African artifacts artifacts including fertility ﬁgurines, statutes, a Swahili bench, beaded Nigerian crowns, masks, aloalo (funerary pole sculpture from the Madagascar region), and monumental ﬁgures, such as Baga snakes, wooden ﬁgurines that beckon in a fertile harvest. Guests will learn about the artifacts’ signiﬁcance to each of the African cultures they represent and how the engrained rituals were practiced by African people, even as they were dispersed through Dec. 26, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Spady Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave. Delray Beach. Call 561279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

***

FREE CO-WORKING FRIDAYS: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday, at the Center for Black Innovation, 937 NW 3rd Ave., Miami. Call 305-482-1832 or visit cfbi.org

***

LYRIC THEATER 110TH ANNIVERSARY: Mark your calendars! The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater will commemorate 110 years of history, culture, and entertainment excellence on Nov. 18, 2023, at the iconic venue, 819 NW 2nd Ave. in Miami. The Lyric opened in 1913, quickly becoming a major gathering place for the African American community in Miami, serving as a community space, vaudeville playhouse, a movie theater and ﬁnally, a church. Under the theme “The Crown of Overtown,” the Lyric is celebrating and paying tribute to its timeless legacy as a cherished community staple. More details about the celebration will be announced in the coming weeks.

***

VOLUNTEER AT BROWARD CENTER: The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is holding orientations in September for volunteer opportunities at the Broward Center and its afﬁliated venues. Applications are available online at BrowardCenter.org/Usher, by emailing volunteer@browardcenter.org or calling 954-468-2684. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

***

“BLACK PEARLS”: The Story of Pearl City, Boca Raton’s Historic Black Community, open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through December, hosted by the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. Call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com