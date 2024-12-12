Black women generally and those in the music and TV industry have been mistreated by Black men despite their rise to fame. Taraji Penda Henson, left, Oprah Winfrey and Cassie are among the victims of a culture of abuse. PHOTOS COURTESY OF FACEBOOK AND WIKIPEDIA

Part 1 of 2

Miami – The arrest of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs on a slew of federal charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafﬁcking and transportation to engage in prostitution, shook hip-hop to its core.

Combs was a music icon, an entrepreneur who launched his own record label, Bad Boy Records and developed R&B stars like the Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige and Usher. One of his albums sold over seven million copies in the U.S.

But he fell from grace after prosecutors claimed that Combs led a criminal enterprise that engaged in various illegal activities.

Not to mention a 2016 Los Angeles hotel video that surfaced this year showing Combs shoving, kicking and dragging his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. He’s facing a mountain of lawsuits ﬁled by three men and three women who alleged he sexually assaulted and drugged them.

Combs, has been denied bail three times since his arrest in September, is awaiting trial in 2025 and currently in custody at a detention center in Brooklyn, New York.

He maintains his innocence despite a raid by FBI and the Department of Homeland Security at his two mansions in Los Angeles and Miami Beach yielding evidence that suggested sex trafﬁcking and prostitution, and reports of physical and sexual abuse among women who attended his “Freak Offs.”

According to reports, Diddy’s Freak Offs were extended sexual performances that lasted for days, where victims were forced to engage with male commercial sex workers and Diddy often recorded them.

Reports also have recently surfaced that another rap mogul, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is accused in a civil lawsuit of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 with Combs.

According to reports, the lawsuit had originally identiﬁed Combs as the attacker but recently added Carter’s name. The accusations come from an anonymous victim, who claimed the two raped her after they had brought her to an MTV Music Video Awards afterparty.

We’ve been to too many funerals,” Sharpton said, adding in a social media post about the rally that “we won’t go back.”

Sharpton is hoping his rally will turn out thousands, especially Blacks, but also others who disagree with Trump’s policies and bigotry remarks.

The Jewish community may also protest at the Capital, this after Trump allegedly lamented during the end of his ﬁrst term: "I need the kind of generals that Adolph Hitler had" in a private meeting when expressing his desire for dictatorship and total control over the military.

Hitler was responsible for the deaths of about 6 million Jews at concentration camps during World War II.

Sharpton recalled turning down an opportunity to meet Trump while discussing the backlash to MSNBC Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski’s visit to Mar-a-Lago. Scarborough and Brzezinski’s visit with Trump has surprised many, considering the pair have regularly described the former president as a threat to democracy and Trump has promoted false conspiracy theories about Scarborough that include murder.

Sharpton defended the pair speaking to Trump and pushed for him to appear on Morning Joe and answer certain issues like the lack of diversity among his cabinet picks.

“When we have a new president, and that’s who Donald Trump is, regardless of my views of him. We’ve got to ﬁgure out how we have people not suffer more than they can suffer if we’re not dealing with that. That’s why when there were those, and there were not as many as I thought that said, why would you and Mika meet with Donald Trump? He’s already president. If you can meet with him, meet with him,” Sharpton said on Tuesday’s Morning Joe.

Sharpton said he initially rejected a meeting with Trump after his ﬁrst election victory in 2016 because he didn’t want the Republican to believe he supported his term in the White House.

“Donald Trump called me after he won the ﬁrst time; I wouldn’t meet with him because I felt that it would be a photoop and he’d promote it wrongly, even though we should be discussing issues and we talked on the phone since then,” he said. “But I know he’s a promoter. If he had been born black, he would have been Don King. That’s what he does well.”

Miami U.S. Rep. Fredrica Wilson, Democrat, praised Sharpton for the MLK Day rally.

“Rev. Al Sharpton is a longtime friend and fearless champion for the people," Wilson said in a statement to the South Florida Times. "And on a day meant to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a man who gave his life for justice, equality, and truth, America instead ﬁnds itself reckoning with the legacy of a four-time indicted, twice-impeached, sexual predator, racist, and insurrectionist—a true disgrace of a President. So yes, Rev. Sharpton’s rally isn’t just important—it’s essential. It’s taking a stand for everything Dr. King fought and died for.”

For people who can’t make it to Washington D.C. for Sharpton’s rally, he is encouraging to carry on the spirit of King by celebrating his day with parades and other festivities and practicing non violence.

In Miami, people will pay tribute to King at the 48th annual MLK Day Parade which spans eight miles along N.W. 54th Street, and a pre-parade 6K Run and Fitness Walk along the same parade route.

In Broward County, cities like Ft. Lauderdale, Davie, Deerﬁeld Beach, Hollywood and Coral Springs will also celebrate MLK Day with parades, concerts, arts and other festivities to honor the memory and civil rights era of Dr. King.

Parade-goers throughout South Florida can expect high-school marching bands, student athletes, dance teams, drill teams and cheerleaders on foot, as well as floats, cars and ﬁre trucks carrying local politicians, union leaders and activists.