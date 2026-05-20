Photo courtesy Legal.ca

MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis into law a bill which waives building permits on single-family residential projects valued under $7,500.

House Bill 803 also limits local government officials from inspecting the work, allows certain out-of-state licensed building officials to work for one year after a declared state of emergency, and provides an exemption from building permits for certain temporary residential hurricane or flood protection walls.

“A local government that issues building permits shall exempt an owner of a single-family dwelling or the owner’s contractor from the requirement to obtain a building permit to perform any work valued at less than $7,500 on the owner’s property,” the bill states.

A staff analysis of the bill, which both chambers unanimously approved, states projects may not be divided to evade permitting requirements. But local governments can still require a permit for any electrical, plumbing, mechanical, gas, or structural work regardless of the appraised value.

The new law goes into effect on July 1.