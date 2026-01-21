MIAMI – The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB) will be paying homage to the African American Diaspora by hosting its annual Black History Month Kickoff Celebration at 11:45 a.m., Friday, Feb. 6, in the lobby of the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128.

This year’s theme is “A Century of Black History Commemorations.” This year, 2026, marks a century of national commemoration of Black History. In 1925, Dr. Carter G. Woodson planned the inaugural week-long celebration, which was later expanded to a month by the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH).

All meetings and events of the Black Affairs Advisory Board are open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about the work of the board.

WHO: Black Affairs Advisory Board

WHAT: Black History Month Kickoff Celebration

WHEN: 11:45 a.m., Friday, February 6

WHERE: Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Lobby, Miami, FL, 33128

The Office of Community Advocacy, operating under the Board of County Commissioners, oversees 12 advisory boards, including the Black Affairs Advisory Board, as well as the Goodwill Ambassadors Program. The Office is committed to fostering a unified and inclusive community in Miami-Dade County.