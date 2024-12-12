Rev. Al Sharpton PHOTO COURTESY OF REVEREND AL SHARPTON FACEBOOK

Miami – It’s no secret that Civil Rights icon Rev. Al Sharpton despises Presidentelect Donald Trump.

One of Trump’s most vocal critics, Sharpton said Trump didn’t do enough to help Blacks as he had promised during his ﬁrst term in the White House and racially attacking Vice President Kamala Harris on the 2024 campaign trail was repugnant.

With Trump’s January 20 inauguration coinciding with Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration Day, Sharpton said he’s spearheading a rally in the nation’s capital to protest Trump’s return to the White House.

Sharpton said the peaceful protest will be a far cry from the Jan. 6 insurrection which saw thousands of Trump supporters storm the Capitol to prevent Congress from counting the Electoral College votes and certifying the elections results for then-President-elect Joe Biden.

“While Trump supporters will be on one side of Washington watching him take the oath of ofﬁce, I will be at the nation’s capital working to keep the dream alive,” Sharpton said on his MSNBC show Politics Nation with Al Sharpton. “There has never been a more important time to peacefully organize and mobilize.”

Another reason for the MLK Day rally was that Sharpton said he was miffed when Trump compared North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to Dr. King.

During his 2024 campaign for governor, social media posts surfaced of Robinson making incendiary and controversial comments about abortion, the LGBTQ community, women’s rights, civil rights and antisemitism.

Robinson also called himself a "Black Nazi" stating his support for Adolf Hitler over former President Barack Obama, and called Martin Luther King Jr., a "commie bastard."

Sharpton said January’s rally will show the nation that there are many people who “still believe in what Dr. King stood for.”

“We fought too hard. We suffered too long. We took too many beatings. We spent too many nights in jail.