St. Augustine, Fla. (Black PR Wire) – Myrtis Louise Hall Mason, a devoted wife, beloved mother, cherished grandmother, revered educator, and community leader, peacefully embraced the sunset of her life on June 3. She was 95. Born in Palatka, Fla. and raised in St. Augustine’s Lincolnville neighborhood, Mrs. Mason dedicated her life to her family, education and community service.

She was married to her beloved husband, Dr. Otis Mason, for 73 years. They both attended Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, and were married during her junior year in college.

Mrs. Mason graduated with her class in 1952 with a degree in Elementary Education. The union of Myrtis and Otis blessed them with two beautiful daughters, Pamela and Deidre.

Mrs. Mason was a dedicated and committed teacher who started her career in Armstrong, Fla. She moved to Excelsior Elementary in St. Augustine to teach, along with her husband, Otis, in the same classroom where she was once a student, and down the hall from her then motherin-law, who was still working.

A strong community supporter, Mason was committed to giving back to the community where she grew up. Excelsior School is now the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center, of which both Myrtis and Otis were original founders. The building, still open to the general public, holds many wonderful memories for their families.

Education was always a key concentration for Myrtis. She taught 1st and 2nd grades, where she could see their progress from the ﬁrst day of school to the last grades, plus Title One reading in St. John’s County Public Schools, for 40 years. She spent decades nurturing her students and helping to lead them on a learning path to future success.

Many former students credit her with patiently guiding their hands while learning to write their names. Myrtis experienced such joy when she was able to help children discover that all-important ah-ha moment and make a lasting impact on her students and her community.

In addition to impacting the lives of her students, Myrtis was the very wind beneath Otis’ wings, and was the force at home and kept it all together, as a staunch supporter and an awesome mother throughout all his public ofﬁce endeavors. The family fondly recalls Myrtis making birthday cakes for their daughters, Pam and Deidre, and shipping the desserts to them while in college. She also made the same cakes for her beloved grandson, Jamil.

Mrs. Mason was a lifelong member of St. Paul AME Church in St. Augustine, where she was baptized as a child, and she served in the adult choir

for many years. Mrs. Mason loved the old hymns – “Peace Be Still” was one of her favorite songs – and will be remembered for her faith, fellowship and service.

Mrs. Mason will also be fondly remembered by her community organizations, including Jack and Jill of America, Jacksonville Chapter; Phi Delta Kappa, Inc.; Delta Sigma Theta – Daytona Beach Chapter; and The Links, Inc. – Daytona Beach Chapter.

Throughout her career, she received awards and accolades for her outstanding community service, including recognition by Outstanding Elementary Teachers of America, Lincolnville Museum & Cultural Center, and the NAACP.

Mrs. Mason is survived by daughters Pamela Mason and Deidre Billingslea, Orlando, Fla.; grandson Jamil Saunders of Orlando; and one living brother, Donald Hall of East Palatka (Valerie); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Mason; mother, Essie Mae Spates; father, Clarence Hall, Sr.; and two brothers, John Hall and Clarence Herbert Hall, Jr.

As we honor and celebrate the life of Myrtis Louise Hall Mason, we take comfort in the fact that they are reunited once again … and their love story will never end. As the family likes to say, “They are just walking each other home.”

The Wake Service will be held on Thursday, June 27. Public viewing is from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The Wake Service begins at 6 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church in St. Augustine. The Celebration of Life Service takes place on Friday, June 28. Public viewing is from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. The Celebration of Life Service begins at 11 a.m. at St. Paul AME. Funeral arrangements are handled by St. Johns Family Funeral Home.

To continue the Mason’s Family legacy of service, the family has established the Dr. Otis A. Mason and Myrtis H. Mason Scholarship Fund at Florida A&M University for students from St. Johns County majoring in education. For information visit fundraise.givesmart.com/form/f1ZiRwutm_medium=qr&utm_source=qr&vid=13 ga56.