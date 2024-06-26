Atlanta, Ga. – To mark the 50th anniversary of the tragic shooting that claimed the lives of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s mother as well as a faithful deacon, Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, the King Center, the King family, and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park will host a special program of remembrance on June 30, 4 p.m. in Ebenezer’s Heritage Sanctuary.

The event, titled "Faith Over Fear, Love Over Hate," is open to the public, will be live-streamed, and will feature remarks from the Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, United States senator and senior pastor of Ebenezer; U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath; King family members; Leonard Dungee, CEO of Hope Hustlers; and survivors of that Sunday morning.

The Christine King Farris Memorial Choir, which includes former members of the Martin Luther King Sr. Choir, will provide musical tributes throughout the event.

For other information about the event contact Tameka Bell at tamekab@ebenezeratl.org.

Background: On the morning of June 30, 1974, armed gunman Marcus Wayne Chenault, a 23-year-old Black man from Ohio, entered Ebenezer Baptist for the worship service and requested a seat near the King family.

During the chant of The Lord’s Prayer, he opened ﬁre, killing First Lady Alberta Williams King, 69, mother of Martin Luther King Jr., and Edward A. Boykin, a longtime deacon of the church. Ms. Jimmie Mitchell, a church member, also was shot, but she survived.

Despite losing his wife in the senseless act of violence that day, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Sr., affectionately known as Daddy King, delivered in the aftermath a powerful message of love, urging the congregation and the community to respond with faith and forgiveness and to “thank God for what we have left.”

Continuing to lead in that spirit, Senior Pastor Warnock said, “…what was not taken that day is the living legacy of Mama King and Deacon Boykin, the enduring faith of ‘America’s Freedom Church’ and its commitment to bearing witness to God’s Kingdom, imbued with love and justice.”

Dr. Angela Farris Watkins, granddaughter of Rev. King, Sr. and Alberta Williams King, was at church that day. "Grandaddy’s message of love in the face of that tragedy continues to inspire us today,” Watkins said. “We honor his legacy as well as the legacy of our grandmother, Mrs. Alberta Williams King, and of Deacon Edward A. Boykin, by reafﬁrming our commitment to building a world where all people can live together in peace."

Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta is a global ministry with a rich history dating back to 1886. Ebenezer has been at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement and continues to be a beacon of hope, love and justice in the community and beyond.

The King Center, established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King, is dedicated to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., inspiring new generations to carry forward his unﬁnished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The center’s involvement in the commemoration underscores the importance of remembering and learning from the past in working toward a more just and equitable future.

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, originally inaugurated on Oct. 10, 1980 by the U.S. Congress as the "Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site and Martin Luther King, Jr. Preservation District in Atlanta, Georgia," was established to protect and interpret for the beneﬁt, inspiration, and education of present and future generations, the places where Martin Luther King, Jr. was born, lived, worked, worshipped and is buried. Legislation passed in 2018 included a change in designation from "National Historic Site" to "National Historical Park."

