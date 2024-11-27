ELEVATING LOCAL VOICES: And attracting global attention to Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s arts and cultural offerings. PHOTO COURTESY OF LATER IS TOO LATE CAMPAIGN

Miami – In its 10th anniversary season, Art of Black Miami (AOBM) 20242025 kicked off on Nov. 18 featuring another dynamic showcase of creativity and cultural exchange.

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is celebrating a decade of AOBM, a program launched in Greater Miami’s heritage neighborhoods of Little Haiti, Little Havana, Coconut Grove and Historic Overtown, and which now is a South Florida regional initiative showcasing the destination’s vibrant art scene and its deep connections to the Black diaspora.

AOBM has emerged as a pivotal 365day catalyst, bringing recognition to Greater Miami’s African American artists, including a presentation by the likes of Deborah Roberts, whose work art has been exhibited internationally, including collections at the Whitney Museum of American Art, Brooklyn Museum, The Studio Museum in Harlem and the Jorge M. Pérez Collection.

"What began as a seasonal celebration has become a year-round platform to promote our heritage, history, neighborhoods and most importantly, our people,” said David Whitaker,

GMCVB president and CEO. “This program is also a way to promote equity in the arts.”

With thought-provoking art and powerful narratives, this year’s lineup promises to deepen audience engagement featuring established artists and emerging voices.

Renowned talents such as Sanford Biggers, Basil Watson, Hank Willis Thomas and Roberts have all been part of the transformative program, cementing South Florida’s reputation as a hub for groundbreaking artistic expression.

The showcase plays a crucial role in the GMCVB’s Tourism Business Enhancement efforts linking the destination’s vibrant art scene with economic opportunities for local small businesses.

This drives economic activity year round, extending beyond the major events and ensuring continued growth for Greater Miami’s diverse communities.

"Through our programming, we’re not only spotlighting the remarkable talent within our community, but also creating a platform for Black and AfroLatino artists to showcase their unique expressions of Greater Miami and Miami Beach through their lived experiences,” said GMCVB Senior Vice President of Multicultural Tourism and Development Connie Kinnard.

In 2021, the GMCVB expanded AOBM programming with the launch of the AOBM podcast series. Now in its fourth season, the AOBM podcast is available on all major streaming platforms, and provides a platform for local artists to address how Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s cultural vibrancy shapes their work.

For other information on Art of Black Miami and its upcoming events, visit ArtofBlackMiami.com, or the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau at MiamiandMiamiBeach.com/AboutGMCVB or call 305-539-3000.