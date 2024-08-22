AUSPICIOUS CEREMONY: Retired Lt. Beverly Morrison, above left, chair of the South Florida Host Team and herself a 2023 award recipient, proudly sports her Presidential Pin, as Inlet Grove High School founder and CEO Dr. Emma Banks, right, receives her Presidential Award from Dr. Beverly Kee and state Rep. Jervonte Edmonds. Below, Alexia Cox, Esq., deputy chief assistant for the county State Attorney’s Ofﬁce, who won Tuesday’s Democratic Primary election for the top job, presided for the event. Bottom, Martin Luther King, Jr. Coordinating Committee Executive Director Dr. Edith Bush also was among the deserving public servants recognized during Saturday’s ceremonies at the Church of All Nations in Boca Raton.

Boca Raton – At age 102, Beatrice McCoy of West Palm Beach stood tall and proud as she received her gold medallion Saturday during the auspicious President’s Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony held at the Church of all Nations in Boca Raton.

McCoy and more than 40 others from across the state received the noted recognition for their decades of service and for making a difference with the downtrodden.

Each honoree also received a letter from President Joe Biden, under whose auspices the award was bestowed.

Civil rights icon Edith Bush, executive director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Coordinating Committee of West Palm Beach, said she cried in the middle of the night after receiving the award Saturday.

Joseph Lundy of Tampa, who was honored for his male mentorship group, said the ceremony was phenomenal and humbling.

Miami resident Trenae Floyd, a national public relations entrepreneur, said she and the other honorees were inspired by each other, and she felt humbled to accept and dedicate the award to her family who came out to support her.

Dr. Beverly Kee, older sister of gospel great John P. Kee, presents the awards across the country on behalf of the Biden administration as executive director of the Premiere Coalition Partners Association, LLC, the certifying organization for the volunteer service award program.

Kee said she needs no notes in presenting the awards because she speaks from the heart, having memorized details about the honorees from across the globe.

"She is an amazing leader and has made all of us feel so incredibly special,” said award winner Corey Rolle, president and CEO of the Mary Taylor Rolle Toney Foundation for single mothers. “She is hardworking, dedication second to none, and integrity beyond measure,” said Rolle. "She is to be commended."

Kee surprised the Hon. Judge Bradley Harper of the 15th Judicial Circuit Court, awarding him a medal after his scheduled greetings to the audience.

The ceremony also included welcoming remarks from the emcee, Alexia Cox, Esq., deputy chief assistant for the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office, who on Tuesday won the Democratic Primary for the top job being vacated by Dave Aronberg; the invocation by the Rev. Kevin Jones; greetings from the Rev. Mark D. Boykin; musical selections by the renown Ebony Chorale of the Palm Beaches; and comments from state Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, Palm Beach County Administrator the Hon. Verdenia Baker, and community activist Dr. Stan M. Levin.

Retired Lt. Beverly Elliott Morrison, Kees’ regional associate for the awards, praised Kees’ leadership as well as the recipients, saying they are a beacon of light.