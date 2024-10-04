This outdoor spectacle turns the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Grounds, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami, into a live stage, parade route and concert venue. The Jr. Carnival event, Saturday, Oct. 5 is about the Children; about The Next Generation. Panorama on Saturday, Oct. 11 will feature the sweet sound of steel pans. The J’Ouvert celebration on Saturday, Oct. 12 involves calypso/soca bands and their followers dancing through the streets. The Parade of Bands & Concert on Sunday, Oct. 13 delivers a narrative to the heart and soul of carnival, lending relevance, design and story-telling to the phenomenon, along with music and community engagement, as groups of parade-goers dance and “jump up” in the parade together along with music loudly accompanying from a Live Music Truck moving along with the mas band. Get Tickets at miamicarnival.org and be part of North America’s sweetest, cultural, soca celebrations!