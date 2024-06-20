BLACK GENIUS IN FLIGHT: The “Imagination Unchained” immersive weekend promises a fusion of thought-provoking discussions, vibrant visual and performing arts, side-splitting comedy, soulful concerts, a bustling vendor market and more. Hosted at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Place, this celebration is set to ignite minds and inspire hearts.

Thursday, June 20, 7 p.m. – Opening Night: The Lit Café. Immerse yourself in the Visual Art Show featuring the captivating works of CreativeSoul Photography. Feel the rhythm as our DJ sets the stage with tunes honoring Black Music Month. Preview engaging conversations with our esteemed Artists Panel and cap off the night with a Meet and Greet Reception with the talented artists themselves. Friday, June 21, 8 p.m. – Night of Synergy. A spectacular celebration of Pride Month with the LGBTQIA+ Freedom Ball. Experience a dazzling Fashion Show, uproarious comedy, mesmerizing visual arts, infectious beats by DJ Dimples, and amazing performances by “American Idol,” “Making the Band,” and “America’s Got Talent” semi-ﬁnalist Marcus Terell and the Serenades. A vibrant homage to unity, diversity, and creativity.

Saturday, June 22, 7 p.m. – Signature Concert: The Banger. An unforgettable grand ﬁnale evening featuring the sensational *Sons of Mystro and Friends will leave you in awe as they deliver soul-stirring melodies and electric energy through transformative fun empowerment. Elevate your experience with the exclusive VIP Reception, where you can mingle with fellow enthusiasts and artists alike.

For tickets to the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Experience and other information visit LPACFL.com or follow on @BlackGeniusinFlight.

***

“WADE IN THE WATER: DROWNING IN RACISM”: Join a special screening of the riveting documentary followed by an exclusive post-screening discussion with the ﬁlm’s director, Cathleen Dean. A vivid and inspiring chapter in the struggle for equality and justice that takes viewers on a powerful journey through Black Florida’s ﬁght for the right to swim, bringing to life the 1960s Civil Rights Movement protests that desegregated the state’s beaches and swimming pools, Thursday, June 20, 6 p.m. at the ARC, 675 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka.

***

CAROLE ANN TAYLOR: The Hampton Art Lovers present Miami’s “First Lady of Jazz” for an intimate evening of smooth jazz vibes under the stars, surrounded by art, Friday, June 21, 7 – 10 p.m. at the Historic Ward Rooming House, 249 NW 9th St., Miami, part of the Jazz Under a Simple Tree live music series. Free, ticked sales end soon, visit Eventbrite.com.

***

SOUNDS OF LITTLE HAITI FRIDAY: Get ready for an incredible show with HMI fresh and newest band MOOD featuring Carlo Vieux (Carimi), June 21, 6 – 11 p.m. at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami. Bring your friends and family for a fun-ﬁlled Friday Mood evening of great food, drinks, live music and more. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

***

HARDEN PROJECT DUO: Spend your Thursday, June 20 in a celebration of Juneteenth with the sounds of the Harden Project Duo on the waterfront terrace and happy hour specials at Verde restaurant, 6 – 8 p.m., at the Perez Art Museum (PAMM), 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets required only for the museum, live music is free on the terrace. Call 305- 375-3000 or visit pamm.org.

***

“LES MISÉRABLES”: The epic, Tony Award-winning phenomenon still widely considered one of the world’s most popular musicals, through June 23 in the Ziff Ballet Opera House of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call the box ofﬁce at 305-9496722 or visit arshtcenter.org.

***

SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE: An immersive experience featuring 360degree videos of space at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Inspired by NASA missions, the larger-than-life journey covers the spaceship, astronauts, and the universe beyond our planet. Viewers not only get a taste of life aboard a space station, but also learn how the machines work, what astronauts do, and facts surrounding the glory of space. Children ages 8-12 will need a waiver signed by their parent/guardian before starting the experience. Call 561-833-8300 or visit kravis.org.

***

HARLEM RENAISSANCE AND THE TROPICS: A talk, reception, and panel discussion Sunday, June 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at The Wolfsonian–FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, will consider the “tropical aesthetic” of the Caribbean that shaped the development of Black modernity in the Harlem Renaissance. Explore the cultural reach of the Caribbean in the Harlem Renaissance during a day of talks and conversation inspired by our “Silhouettes” exhibition. Visit wolfsonian.org/whats-on/events.

***

“MAMMA MIA!” Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of its West End premiere, the brand-new equity production comes to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, Tuesday, June 25 – Sunday, June 30; Tuesday – Saturday at 8 p.m., Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $40 and available online at kravis.org or by calling the Box Ofﬁce at 561-832-7469.

***

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: The Slow Burn Theatre Company season continues with the production adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series. All of Bikini Bottom face total annihilation, until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage and the power of optimism saves the world.

At the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. Visit BrowardCenter.org.

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

FIRESIDE CHAT: Men, let’s talk about it! Join in the discussion with the docs about prostate, colorectal and mental health, Thursday, June 27, 5:45 – 7:30 p.m., with facilitator Dr. Dennis Kiminyo, at Majestic, 407 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach. Fellowship, hors’deuves, presented by SHAS Community Initiatives in col- laboration with SHE Holdings. RSVP at 561-632-6051

***

“AIN’T NO LIMITS”: A literary and visual arts exhibit, featuring original works inspired by the anonymous pairing of female Black poets and visual artists and poets and visual artists of color, on display through June 27 at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave., Delray Beach. Upcoming exhibit programs include May 16, 7-8:30 p.m., Virtual Artist Talk. Call 561-279-8883 or visit spady.org.

***

UDONIS HASLEM FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Any Miami-Dade or Broward County high school senior with at least a 3.2 GPA and community service experience who has been admitted to college may apply for $15,000 by the June 30 deadline. Visit https://bold.org/scholarships/udonis-haslem-foundation-bdj40scholarship/

***

ANANCY CHILDREN’S READING FESTIVAL: For a fun-ﬁlled ﬁnale to Caribbean American Heritage Month in June, families with young children are invited to join in an afternoon ﬁlled with stories of mischief and redemption, learning, fun and cultural activities as the annual Anancy Festival returns, Saturday, June 29, from 1 – 5 p.m. at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation. The festival celebrates the legacy of the spider man Anancy (also spelled Anansi or Ananse), a character from West African folklore known for his cleverness and trickery. It aims to inspire a love for reading and cultural heritage among young children. Free tickets are available at islandspacefl.org/anancy2024. The public is invited to visit the Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. General museum entry is $10 per adult and $5 per child. Contact museum@islandspacefl.org, call 954-999-0989, or visit islandspacefl.org.

***

NO KID HUNGRY FREE MEAL FINDER: Enter an address or location in the search bar to ﬁnd local free meal sites. We do not use your information for any other purpose than to locate food assistance. You can also ﬁnd these resources by texting the word FOOD to 304-304. impact.nokidhungry.org/free-meal-ﬁnder

***

ALI SIDDIQ – I GOT A STORY TO TELL: Tickets are on sale for the stand-up comedian and public speaker, coming to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach for one show only, Sept. 20. Ali Siddiq’s unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories. He gained fame when he appeared on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Live From Gotham.” In 2013 he was named Comedy Central’s “#1 Comic to Watch.” Purchase tickets online at kravis.org, by calling 561-832-7469 or during regular box ofﬁce hours.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com